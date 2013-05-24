Complete Wellness Cleanse Enlightens Its Readers on the Top 5 Fat Burning Foods

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- An important part of any fitness regime is the diet that is taken along with the exercise. A lot of people think that starving themselves is the key to loosing flab. It is important to keep a healthy intake of calories and food to keep energy levels up. Starving themselves can lead to mood swings, malnutrition, fatigue and even certain health risk. Why not make the wiser choice and start consumption of food that will promote burning more fat and boost the metabolism while keeping energy levels up? CompleteWellnessCleanse.com is a website that provides people a list of fat burning foods. A new list of such 5 fat burning foods have been released on the website at: http://www.completewellnesscleanse.com/top-5-fat-burning-foods/. These are the top 5 foods that would help most people in further enhancing the fat burning process.



Regular diets are boring and outdated, people need to hop on board the new diets that include foods that are delicious, nutritious and fight fat. These elite list of 5 power foods include:



Bananas: Bananas are packed with vitamins and fibers but they have a secret weapon called the resistant starch. This resistant starch basically changes the order that the body makes use of the eaten food.



Asparagus: This already lean looking low calorie vegetable has antioxidants, vitamin C, and folate. Among many other health benefits, asparagus also has alkaloid, which is a substance known to loosen fat from the cells.



Garlic: Studies have shown that an increase in consumption of garlic helps enhance the metabolism rate. Garlic is also known for its natural anti-biotic properties.



Lean Meat: Lean Meat cuts dubbed a power food because protein requires more energy to burn; more energy means better metabolism; a boost in your metabolism automatically translates to burned fats. Lean meat also promotes lean muscle building.



Chili Peppers: Chili peppers are a great substitute to fatty sauces, they add flavor by substituting the calories of typically creamy, cheesy or fatty sauces. An added bonus are the metabolism boosting properties chilies carry.



There is no need to stop at these 5 foods, people can learn more about the fat burning foods through “50 Fat Burning Foods” e-book which they can get instantly for no fee at all on http://www.completewellnesscleanse.com/top-5-fat-burning-foods/



