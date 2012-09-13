Completion.me Launches New Website Providing Businesses and Individuals With Affordable Website Solutions in Maine

Brewer, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Completion.me (http://www.completion.me), a CMS (Content Management System) web design and development service in collaboration with web hosting, web installation services, domain name consulting, SEO services, PR distribution, and payment processing, announces its grand opening at East - West Industrial Park 17 Doughty Dr. Suite #207 Brewer, Maine 04412



Completion.me will provide Maine businesses and individuals with web design and development utilizing a content management system (CMS) at affordable prices. The content management system allow website administrators to easily add web pages, content, images, plugins, widgets, and even themes (also known as templates). Web Designs are responsive meaning compatible with popular browsers and mobile devices to maximize visibility.



Izaak said, "that many Maine businesses are unhappy with their current website design or the way it functions and desperately need a local professional to help them make updates and even entire redesigns. Izaak goes on to say, "new business owners tend to search online for easy website builders saving money but are almost always disappointed with the final results and more times than not go out of business or shut their website down because they just cannot get the design to work right with their ideas and it could also be the functionality limiting them on what they needed to accomplish.



What We Do



- Web Design (new or redesigns)

- Web Development (website functions your way)

- Web Hosting (shared, vps, and dedicated servers)

- Domain Name Consulting (suggestions, ideas, and broker)

- Payment Processing (covering almost all merchant types)

- SEO Services (local, regional, nationwide and worldwide)

- PR Distribution (local, regional, nationwide, and worldwide)

- Installation Services (wordpress, themes, and plugins)



CMS (content management system) web designs have many advantages over traditional methods and with trends changing all the time clients will appreciate the quick update process when needed and ease of use. Completion.me utilizes WordPress software, today's most popular content management system a program used by many Fortune 500 companies including Sony, GM, UPS, Ebay, and VW.



Completion.me (http://www.completion.me) offers several different design and development solutions such as vCard, landing page, blog, minimalist design, art/image gallery, portfolio, e-commerce, chat/forum, and portal community. It combines domain consulting if clients need help finding a domain name and web hosting to make the setup process easier. Payment processing allow clients to accept credit cards, debit cards, atm cards, checks, gift cards and ebt along with several equipment and software options. SEO services and PR distribution give clients all kinds targeted exposure online it'll also help gain credible links and high rankings in the search engines both locally and reaching across the globe when needed.



Storefront businesses, online businesses, home based businesses, b2b businesses, and content makers in Maine will benefit from hiring us as their web design and development service because we believe with our creativeness and your ideas anything is possible at completion.



About Completion.me

Completion.me is the creative web solution as it will provide top quality web design, web development, domain consulting, web hosting, installation services, SEO services, PR distribution, and payment processing. We have over 15 years of experience and combine our fields of expertise under one roof helping businesses and individuals save time and money.



Contact Information

Izaak Nason / Administrator

Completion.me

East West Industrial Park

17 Doughty Drive Suite #207

Brewer, ME 04412

(877) 632-5995 Toll Free

(207) 907-4686 Local

(888) 407-4318 Fax