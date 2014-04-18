Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Pick and pack are only individual modules within a highly complex process, but they are drawing ever more attention from decision-makers. Many of these processes involve a relatively high degree of manual labor, which means they offer enormous potential savings. Seegrid, maker of automated guided vehicles, will be at CeMAT May 19-23, 2014 in Hannover, Germany. Seegrid will be exhibiting at Hall 27, Booth H12.



These are show-worthy innovations that promise significantly improved efficiency – and not just in terms of energy and material consumption, where much has been achieved in recent years in the packaging machine sector. New technologies that enable better gripper arm positioning can also vastly reduce labor-intensive processes, while automation in these areas has made big strides forward.



Seegrid is poised for dramatic growth among manufacturers and distributors in Europe during 2014. The growing need for intelligent – simple and flexible – Material Handling automation can present a fast return on investment highlights Seegrid as the best choice for European companies in 2014.



Guided by Seegrid flexible AGVs utilize vision-guided technology for navigation, with no changes to the infrastructure. The innovative technology allows vehicles to be trained and deployed in a warehouse, distribution center, or manufacturing facility quickly and efficiently, eliminating non-value-added repetitive tasks. The vision system provides operators complete route flexibility, as the AGV routing can be re-programmed in a matter of minutes supporting the up-to-date needs of every facility.



About Seegrid

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Seegrid (http://www.seegrid.com), the prognosis for continued growth for Seegrid is exceptional, and whether developing robotic vision-guided solutions for manufacturing, warehousing or distribution centers, Seegrid is part of the reform for the materials handling industry for Europe. Seegrid is a Finalist for the 2014 Edison Award in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - Europe

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500