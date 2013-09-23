Fast Market Research recommends "Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market [Algorithmic Trading, Fraud Detection, Sentiment Analysis, Supply Chain Optimization, Transportation and Logistics, Revenue Assurance, Emergency Response Services] Worldwide Market Forecast & Analysis (2013 - 2018) " from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- As current market scenario is increasingly competitive and highly complex, thereby demands to execute large business deals, operation level decisions and recognizing risk events 'before hand' is even more challenging. As well, it is essential to maintain a minimum amount of latency alongside to have sustainable business environment. Further, the circumstances are intensified by an ever-expanding service industry generating huge data volumes from an enormous collection of distinct sources. It is highly impractical to expect human resource to supervise this huge data, process and represent the event outcome for any organization. Therefore, Complex Event Processing (CEP) technology has shown its market importance of low-latency filtering, aggregating, correlating, and computing, based on a broad collection of chronological and real-time streaming data. Complex Event Processing plays an important role in financial industry by enhancing capabilities in constructing cautious trading decisions by offering services such as algorithmic trading, liquidity aggregation, surveillance tools and risk management solutions. Moreover, CEP solutions also have applications in industries such as telecommunication, healthcare, retail and energy.
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Major players include Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, Software AG, SAP, Tibco and many others. The report provides a comprehensive business case analysis along with information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and key issues in Complex Event Processing (CEP) market. The report aims at estimating the current market size and the future growth potential of this market across components, verticals & geographies.
The research report provides an overview, overall market study and segmentation based on various technologies, applications, regions and verticals for the global CEP market. Furthermore, the report gives detailed analysis on global trends and forecasts, competitive landscape and analysis on VC funding and M&A, related to CEP market.
The market research report categorizes the global Complex Event Processing market on the basis of types, services, verticals, applications and regions. It also forecasts volumes, revenues and analyzes trends in each of the submarkets:
On the Basis of Types:
We have segmented it on the basis of detection oriented, operation oriented and hybrid based CEP technologies currently available in the CEP market.
On the Basis of Services:
This segment includes services such as installation and maintenance, training and certification, customer support and other services. Other services are industry standards such as HL7, HIPAA, eFinancial, SWIFT, BASEL II, UCCNet, RosettaNet and many other based on the vertical related to the client.
On the basis of Applications:
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