Compliance Officer Talent Shortage Intensifies Recruitment Competition

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2022 -- The market for legal compliance jobs is vibrant right now, as a combination of factors creates a spike in demand for talented people. The tightening of the labor market, combined with a range of constantly evolving regulatory pressures means that organizations are increasingly looking to build stronger internal compliance teams that can insulate against increasing regulatory scrutiny. Competition for corporations seeking to attract talent is tight and many are offering a range of incentives, from high salaries to much more flexible working conditions. As a result, the nationwide unemployment rate for compliance officers fell to 2.4% in 2021, according to the National Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is compared to the overall national average unemployment rate of 5.3% in the same period. Average salaries are also moving in the right direction, with a 1.5% increase in salary data for a compliance chief in 2022 over the figures for the previous year.



Legal compliance jobs continue to be a hot market in the US, as the figures from the National Bureau of Labor Statistics demonstrate. Given the ongoing regulatory changes and the fact that the labor market remains under pressure, this isn't likely to change any time soon. The team at Larson Maddox has deep specialist expertise in areas such as legal compliance jobs, providing key support to organizations looking to build up human resources in this field and build robust teams to insulate against future changes. The firm provides expert support when it comes to recruiting legal and regulatory functions in-house over a broad spectrum of industries, including life sciences, manufacturing, retail and media, consumer goods, technology and financial services. Larson Maddox has many resources available to help ensure success, including access to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals. The versatile team uses a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to ensure that any recruitment need can be met.



The market for legal compliance jobs is a global one and Larson Maddox has a strong presence both nationwide and internationally too. In the USA, the firm's reach extends to most major cities such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Plus, the team in America is also integrated into a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000+. Larson Maddox is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Legal compliance jobs is a competitive market where recruitment expertise makes all the difference, which is why the firm invests so heavily in its own people. Consultants at Larson Maddox are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. In addition to legal compliance jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Associate General Counsel, Labor and Employment Associate and Ethics and Compliance Program Manager.



Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox, said "Larson Maddox understands that with less high quality Legal & Compliance professionals in today's market, there is a higher demand for expert talent and a greater need for a specialist search firm to solve this business-critical problem. With Larson Maddox's dedicated industry-specific verticals, we have the ability to access and navigate a highly competitive market, drawing upon established and trustworthy relationships in order to meet our clients' requirements. We are passionate about fueling our client's growth across multiple industries through utilizing a quick, transparent and accurate search process to deliver results faster."



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the Legal and Compliance sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.