Compliance Recruiter Careers Throughout Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- Thanks to the GDPR, compliance has been an even hotter topic in recent years, in particular areas such as the duty to provide information on data protection requests. Article 15 of the GDPR gives individuals the right to ask a company for information about the storage of their personal data with that company and this is something that has caused a number of headaches. There is the time-consuming logistics of searching all available databases and directories for one thing, as well as the potential discrepancies that can arise with spellings. One company based in Stuttgart has now developed a solution to this issue that is designed to make it easier for companies to instantly provide information to customers who request it. The TOLERANT software produced for this purpose provides a central customer index where data can be searched and analysed across a number of systems. This will mean that when a business receives a data protection query it can be processed much more quickly and - most important of all - it's much simpler for organisations to ensure that they are acting in a way that is compliant with the GDPR without taking on a significant additional resources burden as a result.



With an extensive history in banking and financial services and a reach that extends nationally and internationally, Selby Jennings is a clear choice as a compliance recruiter in Germany. The firm works with organisations across the financial services sector, including managing talent acquisition for industry-leading companies and helping agile start-ups embed resilient and productive recruitment strategies. Key to the firm's success over the 15 years it has been in business is the ability to reimagine the recruitment process and to streamline it to find new opportunities for improvement. Selby Jennings has a 750+ global workforce and offices in more than 60 countries, providing a unique ratio of national and international reach. Understanding the market for financial services recruitment in Germany is a priority for Selby Jennings consultants who are extensively trained and encouraged to develop a broad understanding of industry players, movement and trends. Regulation, too, has been a priority for this compliance recruiter. Candidates partnering with the firm pursue stellar career paths across a full range of specialisms with consultants able to help talented people capitalise on opportunities in private wealth management, corporate and investment banking, financial technology and risk management, as well as sales and trading. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions allow Selby Jennings consultants to tailor recruitment strategy to the individual acquisition needs of every business client.



As part of the Phaidon International Group, Selby Jennings is the recruitment partner of choice to 70+ world-leading enterprises. This is combined with an in-depth local knowledge of the financial services market in Germany, as a compliance recruiter working with enterprises across the country. There are opportunities in all major cities in Germany, including Berlin and Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Cologne, as well as many other locations in between. Selby Jennings consultants are dedicated to ensuring businesses and candidates feel supported at every stage of the hiring process, from initial advertising through to interviews and offers. An approach that is best described as recruitment beyond borders - opens up a wealth of new opportunities for those who are keen to take next steps in their career, as well as organisations with a strategic eye on the next wave of business-critical talent. Some of the opportunities that are currently available through Selby Jennings in Germany include: Data Scientist [m/w/d Rectech NLP], Senior Compliance Manager, Team Lead Quantitative Analyst, Model Validation [IRRBB], Quantitative Credit Risk Manager [Energy], Lead Cloud Engineer [d/m/w Greenfield Project], BI Consultant [m/w/d Data Governance], Data Science Consultant and Junior BI Developer. Streamlining the process of recruitment provides an alternative approach to financial services recruitment in Germany, one that makes it possible to prioritise the interests of the people involved.



"2020 was a year of seismic change across the recruitment sector. Challenges of logistics and ongoing uncertainty tested the commitment of many organisations to goals, values and ideals. An unwavering sense of duty and focus on our clients has helped us to build even stronger networks and connections for the coming year," commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "the challenges that we have faced in virtually securing and retaining talent have proven to be an opportunity in terms of increasing the versatility of our team and demonstrating just how adaptable and insightful we can be when it comes to providing talent acquisition support under any conditions."



