Compliance Risk: Lessons Learned from Real Life Fraud Cases

Dennis M. Lormel of DML Associates LLC will be speaking at the "AML Program Breakdown – Lessons Learned from Real Life Cases" conference being held at the Hotel Flatotel in New York, NY on Thursday June 21, 2012.



DML Associates LLC is a full-service investigative consultancy, specializing in fraud, money laundering, due diligence, compliance risk, and terrorist finance, run by its principle Dennis M. Lormel. As an FBI agent with 30 years of government service, Lormel amassed extensive experience in various cases as a street agent, a supervisor, and a senior executive. During his career he received numerous awards, including the Department of Justice Criminal Division’s Award for Investigative Initiative and the Central Intelligence Agency’s George H.W. Bush Award for Excellence in Counter terrorism.



At this incredible event Mr. Lormel will be accompanied by the Managing Director at Hermes Forensic Solutions, Martin Woods; a Partner at Zeichner Ellman & Krause LLP, David B. Chenkin Esq.; as well as the President of AML Services International, Saskia Rietbroek.



The full-day seminar skips the theory and delves into genuine money laundering, Ponzi fraud, OFAC and terrorist financing cases. Case studies include an HSBC Case; the Lebanese Canadian Case; the Citibank Case; Rothstein, Stanford, and other Ponzi cases; and many more. Some topic discussions include the basic elements of the fraud triangle, behavioral traits of fraudsters, Ponzi scheme red flags, and the five deadly AML sins.



Using real cases, these experienced subject matter experts analyze the facts, illustrate practical lessons learned, and explain best practices for compliance. The seminar makes an excellent refresher for all levels of AML/BSA compliance officers. Register for this unique event here.