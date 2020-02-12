Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- The compliance training market for financial institutions in the Global is expected to post a CAGR close to XX% during the period 2019-2025, according to the latest market research report by WMR.



A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for customized courses and personalized learning. The demand for customized courses is increasing, which is driving the growth of the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US. Financial institutions in the country have different regulatory requirements, wherein, the code of conduct, and processes vary among financial institutions, therefore, off-the-shelf compliance training courses cannot provide effective learning. Hence, organizations prefer customized compliance training courses. Moreover, the evolution of the regulatory landscape also increases the demand for customized courses from BFSI organizations. The customization of courses enables companies to include specific policies as well as procedures that are relevant to financial services. Thus, the customization of courses helps financial institutions to enhance the skills related to their service requirement.



Compliance training industry for financial institutions : Overview



Financial institutions in the US have different regulatory requirements. These institutions differ in size, the number of employees, types of courses required, and learning methods. Moreover, the code of conduct and processes differ among financial institutions such as banks and insurance organizations. Such diverse requirements have increased the demand for customized compliance training courses among organizations. This is encouraging vendors in the compliance training market to offer customized courses and personalized learning services to financial institutions.



Compliance Training for Financial Institutions market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Compliance Training for Financial Institutions sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including



1. Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists LLC

2. Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc

3. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc.

4. Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society

5. Thomson Reuters Corp.



We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that helps decision-makers take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information of the market backed by the primary interview of KOLs and SME's. This model negates any drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used to estimate the Compliance Training for Financial Institutions Market size and forecasts until 2026.



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

1. Offline learning

2. Online learning



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Compliance Training for Financial Institutions for each application, including

1. Professional courses

2. Introductory courses



Major Points from Table of Contents:

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

Region-based analysis of the Compliance Training for Financial Institution market:



I. The Compliance Training for Financial Institution market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia.

II. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

III. The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

IV. The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

V. Data regarding the Compliance Training for Financial Institution market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.



