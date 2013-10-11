Component Concepts Announces ISO 9001 Certification

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Component Concepts, Inc., a San Diego, CA.-based manufacturer of specialized battery pack supplies, is proud to announce its recent ISO 9001 certification.



To become ISO 9001 certified, a company must fulfill requirements outlined by the ISO, or International Standardization Organization. Specifically, ISO 9001 requires an organization to demonstrate a quality management system with the ability to consistently provide product that meets customer as well as statutory and regulatory requirements.



ISO 9001 certification also means the organization has demonstrated its commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction through the application of the management system, with processes for continual improvement and the assurance of conformity to customer, statutory and regulatory requirements.



Tony Sardina, president of Component Concepts, attributes the company’s successful completion of this important certification to his employees. “Everyone at Component Concepts put in a great deal of effort and was critical to our success in achieving certification. We’re all excited about what this means for our customer relationships. ISO 9001 certification is further evidence to them, and to prospects, that we manufacture quality, high-performance products that meet the unique demands of each of the industries we serve,” he said.



About Component Concepts

Component Concepts is a leading one-source supplier of custom battery packs. Our team of highly skilled experts is focused on the design, development and distribution of innovative product solutions that touch virtually every walk of life. Our portfolio is among the world's most extensive, with over 500 reliable products, including everything from electronic, electrical and thermal cutoffs to PVC shrink tubing , Nickel 201 battery tabs and tape and reel.



We leverage extensive worldwide resources to meet customer needs on a local, regional and global level. Component Concepts offers well-established sales, product development, manufacturing and logistics resources in the Americas. Our engineering, development and manufacturing capabilities are unmatched. Call 760.722.9559 or visit us on the web http://www.componentconcepts.com/ for an immediate quote on of our many products.



About ISO

ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is the world’s largest developer and publisher of International Standards. ISO International Standards ensure that products and services are safe, reliable and of good quality. For business, they are strategic tools that reduce costs by minimizing waste and errors and increasing productivity. They help companies to access new markets, level the playing field for developing countries and facilitate free and fair global trade. Learn more about ISO at iso.org.



Tony Sardina

San Diego, CA

Tel: 760.722.9559

info@componentconcepts.com

http://www.componentconcepts.com/

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2crJ7C2vnM