Component Supply Continues Commitment to Research & Development

Fort Meade, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Component Supply Company was founded in 1962 when they were associated with Small Parts, Inc., a business that helped develop and supply parts to the new biomechanical and biomedical industries. Now, 50 years later, the team has refocused to discover, develop and supply parts for a range of industries, including medical, aerospace, automotive and more.



While many industries have standard parts and tools that they tend to stick to, some parts used in single industries may be used to increase productivity and efficiency in multiple fields. All that is needed to discover these cross applications is research and testing, which the team at Component Supply Company regularly engages in. For instance, while stainless steel hypodermic tubing has been used in the medical field for many applications, it can be used in other industries in applications such as marking rings, depth gauge indicators and has even been used to connect pressure gauges to the exterior of submarines to measure hull pressure. Click on the link for more information on Ptfe Shrink Tubing.



For more information about Component Supply Company and their continued commitment to research and development, visit their website at http://www.componentsupplycompany.com.



About Component Supply Company

Component Supply Company distributes special industry products, tubing and scientific products to all major industries, including aerospace, medical, automotive, pharmaceutical, electronics, mining, agriculture and more. They specialize in custom fabrication and cutting of stainless steel wire supplies, small diameter wire and hypodermic tubing. Since the company was founded, the team at Component Supply Company has been committed to researching new solutions and developing more advanced technologies for these industries, and that dedication continues today. Click on the link for more information on Ptfe Tubing.