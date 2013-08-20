Composer Explores Looming Social Issues Through Music. Thomas Schoenberger's Revolution

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Composer Thomas Schoenberger enjoys writing music with an eye toward history.While other songwriters write songs about broken promises and emotional anguish, Schoenberger is more likely to compose a song more suited for "earlier eras"



Schoenberger, who has composed music for everything from infants to silent era movies finds Americans " historically challenged" and uses his compositions to "give them three minute digestible history lessons" Schoenberger believes, as many Americans now do, that the economy is not really in recovery and we are actually in the middle of a depression. So, he composes new music for classic Charlie Chaplin moves, describing Chaplin as "the most famous homeless man in history"



His obvious distain for the NSA scandal is a melodic piece called "Death of Privacy. His viral hit, Annunciation, an ode to a masterful painting created in Florence Italy some 500 years ago has garnered over 1.5 million views since it's release this spring. The song, with vocals by noted Soprano Marnie Breckenridge, has already been placed on the exclusive Uffizi Museum website, home of the famous work by Bottecceli.



The composer continues to carve out a unique niche with his newest work, Heaven, an Opera.



To view Thomas Schoenberger's newest video, please click here. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lrcuQ6Zbfjk



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