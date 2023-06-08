Composite AI Market Size to Reach $4.4 Billion, at a 36.5 % CAGR by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2023 -- The global Composite AI Market size is expected to grow from USD 4.3 billion in 2019 to USD 12.1 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.2% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing availability of data, growing intricacy of AI applications for better performance is fuelling the market growth.



Software to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



Composite AI software typically provides a platform or framework enabling seamless integration and orchestration of different AI models or algorithms. It allows users to leverage the diverse capabilities of these AI components to solve multifaceted challenges and make more informed decisions. With composite AI software, organizations can build sophisticated AI applications that can process and analyze diverse data types, understand complex patterns, generate insights, make predictions, and perform tasks that require a combination of AI techniques. The software enables the development of intelligent systems that can handle real-world complexities and deliver robust and reliable results.



Data mining & machine learning to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Data mining and machine learning techniques are crucial in implementing Composite AI solutions in the market. Combining data mining and machine learning techniques within composite AI solutions enables the system to analyze vast amounts of data, discover patterns, make predictions, and optimize decision-making. These techniques form the foundation for developing and deploying AI models and algorithms that power composite AI systems. They enable composite AI solutions to harness the power of data and deliver intelligent, adaptive, and context-aware capabilities across various domains and applications.



Product design & development to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



Product design and development applications play a vital role in composite AI solutions by facilitating the creation, iteration, and improvement of AI-powered products and services. Product design and development applications enable the creation of prototypes and simulations of AI-powered systems. Product design and development applications emphasize user-centric design principles, ensuring that the composite AI solution is intuitive, usable, and meets the needs of the end users. Hence, product design and development applications are crucial in shaping the user experience, integrating AI components, facilitating iterative development, ensuring scalability, monitoring performance, and addressing compliance and ethics considerations within composite AI solutions.



Asia Pacific to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by advancements in AI technologies, increasing data availability, and the growing digital transformation initiatives in various industries. As AI technologies continue to advance and organizations embrace digital transformation, the adoption of Composite AI solutions is expected to grow further in the region.



Key Players



Major vendors in the global composite AI market are IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Salesforce (US), BlackSwan Technologies (Israel), Oracle (US), OpenText (Canada), SAP (Germany), HPE (US), Pega (US), NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), UiPath (US), Zest AI (US), Dynamic Yield(US), DataRobot(US), H2O.ai(US), Squirro(Switzerland), CognitiveScale(US), SparkCognition (US), Diwo(US), ACTICO (Germany), Kyndi(US), Nauto(US), Netra(US), and Exponential AI (US).



