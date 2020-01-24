Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2020 -- The global market for Composite Cans was valued at US$ 3,597.2million in 2017. The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, 2018-2026.



Composite cans are cylindrical paper tube that usually has a body made of several layers of Kraft paper wounded by spiral, convolute and linear draw winding method. Spiral Wound Cans are made by diagonally winding and gluing four layers of material together. The bottom layer is usually tin or foil, the two middle layers are usually paper board, and they serve to give the can its structure. Composite Cans are used mainly for packaging everyday household items like coffee whiteners, diet drinks, bread crumbs, hot chocolate mixes, nuts, cakes, spices, tea, cleaning gels and baking sodas among others. Composite Cans offer several advantages such as cost-effectiveness, environmental safety (composite cans are mostly made from recycled products), durability, versatility and user friendliness in general.



Child-resistant and tamper evident dispenser tops are available for product safety in composite cans. Composite cans are used to package dry beverages such as powdered drinks, tea and coffee. Composite cans are suitable for ambient and cold fill. Composite can characteristics include excellent interlaminate bond strength, high heat resistance, high splitting resistance of cardboard base, extended shelf-life due to aluminum barrier and great barrier against gas. Composite cans replace the tin containers since the latter are heavier, costlier and corrosive.



The global market for Composite Cans market is segmented as per closure type, production technique, can diameter and end use. Variety of closure options available for composite cans offer consumer convenience for product handling. Composite cans are available in various closures. Can closures can be made if materials such as metal, paperboard or plastic. A single can have more than one material closure. For instance; Pringles Chips composite can has an aluminum foil membrane and has a snap open lid made of plastic. The bottom end of the composite can is made of metal.



Composite cans are also available with Re-sealable lids which protect the contents and allow multiple use. Light weight and eye catchy designs drives the market for global composite cans. Composite cans can be manufactured in almost any shape or size: tall and skinny, short and broad, easily meeting the consumer specific requirements. These variety of sizes in height and diameter allows composite cans to have a demanding presence on the retail shelf. The growing demand for potato chips is expected to fuel the composite cans market during the forecast period. Potato chips and crisps are one of the most popular snacks consumed worldwide.