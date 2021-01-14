Composite Materials Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Materials Market Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2021 -- The composite materials aluminum alloys aerospace materials market is set to attain a valuation of USD 17.86 Billion by 2026. For many decades, the aerospace industry has been using composite materials, initially in vital non-safety applications, including fuselage and, more recently, as primary structures, and wing structures on modern Airbus, Boeing, and Bombardier aircraft. An ever-growing aerospace market provides the composites industry with substantial opportunities to promote products and innovations for prevailing and potential platforms.



Market Drivers



The major driving force for the development of the composite materials aluminum alloys aerospace materials market is the growing aerospace market which offers opportunities to the composites industry to promote technologies and products for future platforms, with the ability of composite materials becoming more suited and superior applications across the entire aircraft manufacturing industry. The freight traffic, fuel efficiency and high lightweight composites are anticipated to rise at a significant rate over the forecast period, and as a result, would drive the market demand for aircraft. Also, private investments in defense will spur the industry growth.



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Carbon Fiber Composite Materials

Glass Fiber Composite Materials

Aramid Fiber Composite Materials

Others



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Technical Grade

Industrial Grade



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Commercial aircraft

Military aircraft

General aviation

Others



Aircraft Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Others



Regional Analysis



According to report, increase in consumer preference in the Asia Pacific region for flight transportation due to increasing living standards, especially in emerging in countries China and India, is expected to boost the market demand for composite materials for aircraft production. The North America region is a significant contributor to the market because of high-end technology.



Key Takeaways:



The report holds an unbiased perspective towards the global market performance.

The report comprehensively analyzes the changing competitive scenario

Significant market dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats, have been discussed in the report.

The study presents an 8-year assessment of the global market and its principal product segments.

Furthermore, the report provides essential data pertaining to the global market progress.



