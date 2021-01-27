New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Reports and Data has recently added a report titled Composites Market Report Forecast to 2026 to its repository, which comprises of data relating to the market size, share, value, and volume, production processes, revenue generation, the regional analysis of the business vertical, along with the outcomes of analytical tools including, SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report highlights the growth opportunities and challenges that industry players might encounter in the forecast years, along with an elaborate competitive landscape and expansion strategies adopted by the companies functioning in the Composites Testing Market.



The global Composites market is expected to reach USD 146.14 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rising demand for lightweight materials in defense, aerospace and automotive industries.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



Owens Corning, Toray Industries, Inc., Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, SGL Group, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Ten Cate BV, Huntsman International LLC., Solvay, Hexcel Corporation, Hexion, E. I. Du Pont Nemours & Co., Weyerhaeuser Company, Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation and Jushi Group Co., Ltd., among others.



The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Composites industry. The incidence has affected nearly every aspect of the business domain. This study evaluates the current scenario and predicts future outcomes of the pandemic on the global economy.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Composites market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:



Resin type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Thermosetting Composites

Thermoplastic Composites

Others



Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Polymer Matrix Composites

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic

Others (Aramid fiber composites, etc.)

Metal Matrix Composites

Ceramic Matrix Composites



Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Pultrusion Process

Layup Process

Filament Winding

Compression Molding

Injection Molding

Resin Transfer Molding

Others (Automated fiber placement, automated tape laying, etc.)



Industry vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Energy

Construction & Infrastructure

Pipes & Tanks

Marine

Others



The key geographical regions analyzed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The market is segmented on the basis of resin type into thermoset composites, thermoplastic composites and others.



Thermoset resin dominated the market, with a share of ~59% in 2018.



Thermoset composites are synthetic materials that get strengthened when heated without losing their plasticity, suitable for highly corrosive and high-temperature applications and are majorly used in construction & infrastructure, marine, aerospace and wind energy industries.



The market is segmented on the basis of product type into polymer matrix composite, metal matrix composites, and ceramic matrix composites.



Polymer matrix composite dominated the market in 2018 and is forecasted to witness a growth of 7.6% during the forecast period, due to the growth of glass and carbon fibers…Continued



Key Questioned Answered mentioned in the Report:



What are the products offered by the Composites industry presently?

What are the different applications of the products offered in this market of Composites?

Who could be claimed as the most dominant and influential players in this global industry?

Which factors act as the drivers of this market, and which factors pull this industry down acting as restraints?

What can be determined by the trends obtained from the evaluation of the historical data for the Composites industry?



Key points from Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Composites Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Composites Market By Product Type Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Composites Market By Application Insights & Trends



Continued…



