Compostable Plastic Market Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth by Key Players TIPA Corp Ltd., BASF SE, Innovia Films

BASF SE (Germany), Swedbrand Group (Hong Kong), Northern Technologies International Corporation (United States), Danimer Scientific (United States), Novamont S.P.A. (Italy), TIPA Corp Ltd. (Israel), BASF SE (Germany), Innovia Films (United Kingdom), Biome Bioplastics Limited (United Kingdom), NatureWorks LLC (United States)



Compostable plastic packaging material is made of numerous biodegradable plastic materials like chitosan, polylactic acid, polycaprolactone, polyhydroxybutyrate, etc. Along with other raw materials that are plant-based renewable materials such as wood pulp, bagasse, palm leaf, etc. These compostable plastic packaging materials provide durability and sustainability without harming the environment.



Market Trends

- Increasing Use of Compostable Plastic Packaging Material for Protective Packaging



Drivers

- Growing Awareness about Threatening Environmental Impact of Plastic Usage

- Demand for Eco-friendly Packaging Materials



Challenges

- Problems with the Risk of Contamination Due to the Differentiation between Bio and Non-Bio Degradable Plastics



Opportunities

- Surging E-commerce Industry LEading to Increase in Demand fro Packaging Material will Boost the Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Market



by Type (Reusable, One Time Use), Application (Food Packaging, Disposable Cups and Plates, Bags, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Plastic Material (Chitosan, Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polycaprolactone (PCL), Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB), Others)



Regions Covered in the Global Compostable Plastic Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



