Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- The growing awareness regarding the quality of livestock products is a crucial factor expected to enable growth of the global compound feed market, says Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled "Compound Feed Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Ingredient Type(Feed grains, Cakes & Meals, By-Products, Supplements), By Source(Plant-sourced, Animal-sourced), By Livestock (Ruminants(Calves, Dairy, & Beef Cattle), Swine(Starter, Grower, and Sow), Poultry(Chicks, Broilers, and Layers), Aquatic animals(Molluscs and Fish)), And Geography Forecast Till 2026" the growing storage issue with traditional feedstuffs is likely to fuel demand for compound feed during the forecast period.



To Gain More Insights into the Market with Detailed Table of Content and Figures, Click Here:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/compound-feed-market-100525



List of prominent companies that are operating in the Compound Feed Market are:



- CP Group

- New Hope Group

- Alltech

- ADM

- Cargill

- Land O' Lakes

- Wens Food Group

- and others.



According to the report, the surge in commercial livestock producing units & scope to enhance the productivity to cater to the increasing demand is expected to contribute positively to the compound feed market revenue during the forecast period. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global milk production is projected to increase by 22% during the medium-term forecast period (2018 to 2027).



Furthermore, increasing awareness about the nutritional requirement of livestock animals and balanced feeding practices will further create new growth opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. In addition, the wide-range of compound feed products offered by key players is expected to accelerate the growth of the market.



The report offers profound insights into all the prevailing trends of the compound feed market. It shares an all-encompassing study of all the segments and provides authentically procured data. It is put together after extensive research followed by descriptive analysis to assist companies, stakeholders, financers, and potential investors. It is designed with an aim to provide a perfect depiction of the market size. Moreover, it also covers parts such as product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and innovations and industry developments.



Acquisition of Cargill by AURELIUS to Spur Sales Opportunities



AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co, an asset management group and a leader in animal nutrition, acquired Cargill's animal nutrition business in Switzerland. The Swiss product offering includes specialty feed for pets, horses, zoo animals and medicated feed. Cargill employs about 250 people who will be transitioned under existing contracts, and operates three well-equipped, state-of-the-art animal feed production sites across Switzerland, among them a new facility constructed in 2016 at its location in Lucens.



Get Sample PDF:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/compound-feed-market-100525



The new project is expected to aid Cargill in the management of employees and entirely focus on its customers. The acquisition of Cargill by AURELIUS is predicted to stimulate the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, the acquisition of Philippines-based Aboitiz Equity Ventures is predicted to boost the compound feed market share during the forecast period. For instance, Philippines-based Aboitiz Equity Ventures acquired a 75% stake in Asia's largest animal feed company Gold Coin Management Holdings in 2018. Moreover, the increasing demand for feed materials due to declining grazing land is expected to foster the growth of the market. The collection and storage issues with traditional feedstuffs is also predicted to bode well for the market.



Major Segmentation Includes:



By Ingredient Type



Feed grains

Cakes & Meals

By-Products

Supplements

By Source



Plant-sourced

Animal-sourced

By Livestock



Ruminants (Calves, Dairy, & Beef Cattle)

Swine (Starter, Grower, and Sow)

Poultry (Chicks, Broilers, and Layers)

Aquatic animals (Molluscs and Fish)



By Geography



However, availability & use of cheaply priced substitute products grown at the farms (ease of access) is predicted to hamper the growth of the market. The low purchasing power, inadequate extension, along with poor infrastructure are factors predicted to inhibit the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.



Presence of Key Players to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific



Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific, followed by Europe, are expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to the presence of significant players in the region. Countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Netherland, and Belgium) have accounted for 50% of the market share in Europe owing to the growing adoption of compound feed.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/compound-feed-market-100525