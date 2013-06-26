Compound in Broccoli Slows Down the Aging Process, Promotes Life Extension and Brings New Hope to the Fight Against Cancer

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Diindolylmethane (DIM) News Update from the Diindolylmethane (DIM) Information Resource Center, UC Berkeley (http://www.diindolylmethane.org/)



Resveratrol from grapes has received a lot of coverage in the press as an anti-aging molecule for potentiating molecular processes that slow down the aging process and promoting life extension. A compound in broccoli, however, called Diindolylmethane (DIM), formed during the digestion of this vegetable, has recently been found to potentiate similar molecular pathways that slow down the aging process and promote life extension.



The paper was recently published in the March edition of Aging Cell and has taken some time to be digested by the scientific community. As the media and science writers covering recent developments in the field of nutrition slowly begin to notice and digest the findings of this paper published by German scientists at the Duisburg-Essen University in Germany, we thought this would be an outstanding opportunity to provide a brief overview of this important compound from Broccoli so that science writers within the media community and members of the general public get a better appreciation for recent developments regarding this very important naturally occurring molecule found in broccoli.



When science writers in the media write about the health benefits of broccoli, they often focus solely on Sulforaphane, which at Johns Hopkins has been found to promote cellular detoxification. Sulforaphane has long had an important cousin, called Diindolylmethane, which has not received as much attention in the press, but from a point of view of therapeutic potential, it arguably has significantly higher potential.



An overview of how Diindolylmethane is formed during the digestive process and its molecular biology as well as scientific references dating back to 1975 are available at the Diindolylmethane (DIM) Information Resource Center at UC Berkeley (http://www.diindolylmethane.org/)



Diindolylmethane from broccoli has numerous very favorable biologic activities which are the basis for why the National Cancer Institute has launched numerous clinical trials to study its potential as a therapeutic for multiple forms of cancer.



Among these biologic activities, the most important are:



1) Anti-inflammatory properties through the down regulation of NFK-B, a well-known inflammatory drug target with therapeutic properties for both cancer and cardiovascular disease.

2) Immune Activation through the induction of Interferon-Gamma Receptors and Interferon-Gamma itself which are well understood in the scientific community for their antiviral, antibacterial and anticancer properties.

3) Synergy with Interferon-Gamma in the induction of the MHC-I complex which helps to flag cancer and infectious disease antigens to the immune system for destruction.

4) The promotion of apoptosis through inhibition of PI3K /Akt. Apoptosis is programmed cell death. Normal cells have this process as a part of their life cycle but cancer cells lose this ability in the process of becoming cancerous. Hence it is an important mechanism by which cancer cells can be promoted to destroy themselves—behaving like normal cells again.

5) Promotion of P38 and P21 which promote cytostasis of cancerous cells.



When all of the above are taken into account some of the epidemiological studies regarding Brassica vegetable consumption and a lower risk of cancer come to light.



In 2001, a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association discussed how women who consume just one serving of Brassica vegetables per week exhibit a 40% reduction in the risk of breast cancer development relative to those who consume very little of this vegetable group in their diet. In 2007, scientists at the National Cancer Institute published their finding that men who consume just one serving of Cruciferous (Brassica) vegetables per week reduce their risk of developing aggressive prostate cancer by up to 52%. Interestingly enough, in this study, no other vegetable group appeared to provide a statistically significant risk reduction for prostate cancer.



In a seminal paper published in 2006, Diindolylmethane was shown to synergize with Taxol (best-selling cancer drug worldwide that also originated from plants). In this paper the authors demonstrate how DIM significantly enhances the efficacy of this important and widely used cancer drug.



In another important paper that came out in the January of 2013, Scientists at the Karamos Cancer Institute published that Diindolylmethane (DIM) enhances the effectiveness of Herceptin--leading therapeutic for breast cancer currently marketed by biotech giant Genentech.



And now from this recent study in Germany, we can add to Diindolylmethane’s multitude of favorable biological properties, the slowing down of the aging process and life extension.



Indeed Brassica vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, brussels sprouts) are among the most important from a preventive nutrition point of view in the human diet given the number of extremely favorable and health-promoting activities of Diindolylmethane (DIM).



