Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global compound management market size is expected to reach USD 826.2 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global compound management market revenue growth is driven by increasing focus on biological research, rapid rise and development of the biopharmaceutical and biobanking sectors, and growing number of clinical trials. Compound management is a process of managing chemical libraries. Systematic compound management is pivotal during the drug delivery process, where speed, throughput, traceability, and reliability are fundamental.



The report also offers a comprehensive study about the current and emerging trends observed in the market, along with an emphasis on the key driving and restraining factors. The report further sheds light on the micro and macro-economic aspects that are anticipated to shape the demand of the Compound Management industry. Moreover, it also covers the competitive landscape, including the profiles and business overview of the key companies and SWOT analysis.



Some Key Findings From the Report:



In February 2021, SPT Labtech acquired BioMicroLab. The acquisition will help SPT Labtech to strengthen its sample management capabilities for the life sciences industry.

Outsourcing services segment is expected to register a 14.4% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for outsourcing compound management services from pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical companies, and CROs.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rising number of biotech and pharmaceutical companies and constant funding from private investors for R&D activities in countries in the region.

Key players operating in the market are Brooks Automation, Hamilton Company, TTP Group, Labcyte, Biosero, Tecan, Evotec, Wuxi AppTec, Icagen, and TCG Lifescience.



Market Segmentation:



The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global compound management market based on solution, sample type, application, end-use, and region:



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Products

Software

Instruments

Outsourcing Services



Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Chemical Compounds

Biosamples



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Drug Discovery

Gene Synthesis

Biobanking

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biopharma Companies

Pharma Companies

Biobank

CRO



Key Geographies Encompassed in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:



Market dynamics: The Compound Management market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.



Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Compound Management industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Compound Management industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.



Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Compound Management market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Compound Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Compound Management Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for customized medicine

4.2.2.2. Rising focus on drug discovery

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled professionals.

4.2.3.2. Requirement of high capital investment.

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Compound Management Market Solution Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Solution Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028

5.1.1. Products

5.1.2. Outsourcing Services



CONTINUED..!!



