Top Key Players in the Market:



Fagron, PharMEDium, Doughertys Pharmacy, ITC Compounding Pharmacy, Fresenius Kabi, Clinigen Group, Absolute Pharmacy, McGuff Compounding Pharmacy Services, Inc., and Harrow Health, Inc.



Executive Summary



A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Compounding Pharmacies Market. The report has further analysed the Compounding Pharmacies Market by By Product Type (Oral, Topical, Ophthalmic, Injectables and Others), By Therapeutic Area (Hormone Replacement, Pain Management, Dermatology and Others) and By End User (Adult, Pediatric, Geriatric and Veterinary). The Global Compounding Pharmacies Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) and By Country (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil and Mexico) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Valued at approximately USD 9689.56 million in the year 2018, the global compounding pharmacies market is being influenced by several key factors such as rising share of elderly individuals, increase in per capita expenditure on healthcare as well as rising trend of adopting personalized medicines. Furthermore, increasing population growth rate with significant share of people suffering from a slew of diseases such as cancers, cardiovascular disorders, hormonal imbalances, etc., have been propelling the demand for customized pharmaceutical products that can be most effective to their individual health conditions. Furthermore, the one-size-fits-all characteristic of majority of mass produced drugs means that several patients requirements are not met. In such circumstances, the patients often rely on the services provided by the compounding pharmacies. Above and beyond, patients utilizing personalized compounded medications often experience fewer side effects than those treated with generic medications. Within the different therapeutic areas of compounded pharmaceutical products, hormone replacement therapy and pain management remained the chief money-spinning segments. On the basis of end user, the global compounding pharmacies market is dominated by adults encompassing the age group of 19 to 64 years.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Compounding Pharmacies are as follows:



History Year: 2014-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Year 2020 to 2026



For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



