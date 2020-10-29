Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Compounding Pharmacies Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



Buy the Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/08262256405?mode=su?source=releasewire&Mode=12



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Compounding Pharmacies Market: Fagron, PharMEDium, Dougherty's Pharmacy, ITC Compounding Pharmacy, Fresenius Kabi, Clinigen Group, Absolute Pharmacy, McGuff Compounding Pharmacy Services, Inc., and Harrow Health, Inc.



Fresenius Kabi Opens New Pharmaceutical Compounding Centre in Mississauga, Ontario



TORONTO, ON, October 11, 2018—Fresenius Kabi announced today it has opened a new pharmaceutical compounding centre in Mississauga, Ontario. The centre features state-of-the-art manufacturing technology and processes designed to meet rigorous quality standards and increased capacity needs of customers. The facility produces compounded pharmaceuticals for Canadian hospitals. The new Fresenius Kabi centre is the result of several years of planning and refinement and an 11 million dollar (CAD) investment. It is expected to employ 70 people by 2022, and has the capacity needed to expand to accommodate growth. The opening doubles the company's work force in Mississauga.



Fresenius Kabi is a global health care company that specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. Headquartered in Germany, Fresenius Kabi has been operating in Canada for more than 20 years. Fresenius Kabi is a leading supplier of IV generic medications for Canadian hospitals and has compounded millions of doses for patients through its homecare division. The new facility showcases Fresenius Kabi's continued commitment to patient care, expanding its compounding operations from homecare services to an increased focus on serving patients in hospitals.



EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Harrow Health's ImprimisRx Announce U.S. Commercial Alliance for DEXYCU®



WATERTOWN, Mass. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, and ImprimisRx, the nation's leading ophthalmic-focused outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW), today announced the signing of a commercial alliance for the joint promotion of DEXYCU® (dexamethasone intraocular suspension) 9% for the treatment of post-operative inflammation following ocular surgery in the U.S.



"EyePoint is excited to collaborate with the ImprimisRx team to expand the commercial reach of DEXYCU to cataract surgeons and patients in need of more effective treatments to manage ocular inflammation following surgery," said Nancy Lurker, President and Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. "Through this agreement, we are able to access the established and complementary ImprimisRx commercial operations in cataract surgery to include DEXYCU as a prioritized product in its existing portfolio of product offerings. The combination of the EyePoint sales and marketing team with the depth of ImprimisRx in the cataract surgery space, positions DEXYCU for accelerated growth bringing its many benefits to more physicians and patients."



Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08262256405/global-compounding-pharmacies-market-analysis-by-product-type-oral-topical-ophthalmic-injectables-others-by-therapeutic-area-hormone-replacement-pain-management-dermatology-others-end-user-adult-pediatric-geriatric-veterinary-by-region-by-country-2019-edition-opportunities-and-forecast-2014-2024-by-region-north-america-europe-apac-row-by-country-us-canada-uk-germany-china-japan-india-brazil-mexico/inquiry?source=releasewire&Mode=12



Key Market Trends



A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Compounding Pharmacies Market. The report has further analysed the Compounding Pharmacies Market by By Product Type (Oral, Topical, Ophthalmic, Injectables and Others), By Therapeutic Area (Hormone Replacement, Pain Management, Dermatology and Others) and By End User (Adult, Pediatric, Geriatric and Veterinary). The Global Compounding Pharmacies Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) and By Country (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil and Mexico) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Valued at approximately USD 9689.56 million in the year 2018, the global compounding pharmacies market is being influenced by several key factors such as rising share of elderly individuals, increase in per capita expenditure on healthcare as well as rising trend of adopting personalized medicines. Furthermore, increasing population growth rate with significant share of people suffering from a slew of diseases such as cancers, cardiovascular disorders, hormonal imbalances, etc., have been propelling the demand for customized pharmaceutical products that can be most effective to their individual health conditions. Furthermore, the one-size-fits-all characteristic of majority of mass produced drugs means that several patients requirements are not met. In such circumstances, the patients often rely on the services provided by the compounding pharmacies. Above and beyond, patients utilizing personalized compounded medications often experience fewer side effects than those treated with generic medications. Within the different therapeutic areas of compounded pharmaceutical products, hormone replacement therapy and pain management remained the chief money-spinning segments. On the basis of end user, the global compounding pharmacies market is dominated by adults encompassing the age group of 19 to 64 years.



Influence Of The Compounding Pharmacies Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Compounding Pharmacies market.

- Compounding Pharmacies market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Compounding Pharmacies market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Compounding Pharmacies market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Compounding Pharmacies market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Compounding Pharmacies market.



The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08262256405/global-compounding-pharmacies-market-analysis-by-product-type-oral-topical-ophthalmic-injectables-others-by-therapeutic-area-hormone-replacement-pain-management-dermatology-others-end-user-adult-pediatric-geriatric-veterinary-by-region-by-country-2019-edition-opportunities-and-forecast-2014-2024-by-region-north-america-europe-apac-row-by-country-us-canada-uk-germany-china-japan-india-brazil-mexico?source=releasewire&Mode=12



What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Compounding Pharmacies Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com