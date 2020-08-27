Comprehensive Analysis Report of Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market 2020-2027 : Major Key Players Like CISCO, IBM, INTEL, INFINEON, NORTONLIFELOCK & GEMALTO

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market



Internet of Things (IoT) security is a technology which connects devices including industrial machinery and consumer items to a network allowing data collecting and software management of these systems to impel effectiveness and allow new services. It is helpful to develop smart communications environments including smart shopping, smart healthcare, smart housing as well as smart transport.



Increase in number or IoT security regulation among developing countries is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global internet of things (IoT) security market growth. Furthermore, rise in malware and phishing threats among different organizations will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in need for IoT security solution and adoption of Internet Of Things (IoT) security solutions by developing countries will propel the market growth in near future. In addition to that, rise in use of 3G and 4G long-term evolution (LTE) and wireless networks and technologies is augmenting risks of cyber-attacks which is expected to fuel the internet of things (IoT) security market growth during this forecast period.



However, lack of awareness about benefits and availability of IoT security solutions is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global internet of things (IOT) security market growth. Also, high cost of installation and lack of expertise in technical handling will affect the market growth during this analysis period.



Market Key Players



Various key players are discussed in this report such as CISCO, IBM, INTEL, INFINEON, NORTONLIFELOCK, GEMALTO, ALLOT, FORTINET, and ZINGBOX



Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Segmentation



By Component



- Solution

- Service



By Deployment Mode



- On-Premise

- Cloud



By Type



- Network Security

- Endpoint Security

- Application Security

- Cloud Security

- Others



By Application



- Smart Manufacturing

- Smart Energy & Utilities

- Connected Logistics

- Smart Home and Consumer Electronics

- Connected Healthcare

- Connected Vehicles

- Others



By Region



- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



