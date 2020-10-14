Comprehensive Report on Tea Market 2020 : Size, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast to 2026 : Tata Global Beverages, the Republic of Tea, Inc., and Unilever Group.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Tea Market | Latest Industry Outlook



Tea is the most commonly consumed drink with several health benefits. The aromatic beverage is made via processing and fermentation of Camellia Sinensis plant leaves. It contains potential antioxidants known as flavonoids, which stabilize harmful free radicals in the body. In addition, tea comprises vitamins C, K, B12, B6, & E; trace amount of potassium, manganese, magnesium, & calcium minerals; and different amino acids such as L-theanine. Several studies and researches on tea suggest that it prevents cancer, lowers cholesterol, facilitates weight loss, and enhances immunity. Primarily, tea can be categorized into black and green tea based on the degree of fermentation or oxidation.



The Major Players Covered in this Report are: Associated British Foods Plc., Barry's Tea Limited, Hain Celestial Group, Inc, ITO EN, Ltd., Mcleod Russel India Limited, Nestle S.A., Tae Tea, Tata Global Beverages, The Republic of Tea, Inc., And Unilever Group.



'Market Growth Insight' has presented an updated research report on 'The Global Tea market' which offers insights on key aspects and an overview of the fundamental verticals of the market. The Tea report aims to educate buyers on the crucial impactful factors like drivers, challenges, and opportunities for the market players, and risks. It comprises a thorough analysis of current Tea market trends as well as future trends. It also throws light on various quantitative and qualitative assessments of the market. The Tea research report covers every crucial aspect of the industry that impacts the existing market share, market size, profitability status, and more. A comprehensive evaluation of impacting factors the influence growth opportunities for Tea market players and remuneration.



Tea Market Classification:



- By Type

o Green Tea

o Black Tea

o Oolong Tea

o Fruit/Herbal Tea

o Others



- By Packaging

o Plastic Containers

o Loose Tea

o Paperboards

o Aluminum Tins

o Tea Bags



- By Distribution Channel

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o Convenience Stores

o Online Stores

o Others



- By Application

o Residential

o Commercial



The growth of the tea market is driven by increase in health-related concerns of people, which is shifting their attention from carbonated drinks to tea. Furthermore, rise in café culture, growth in disposable income, change in tastes of people, and introduction of additional healthy ingredients in tea by different market players are some other factors that drive the growth of the market. However, increase in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather, high cost of production, and increase in trend of coffee consumption are expected to hamper the growth of market during the forecast period. Growth in demand from health-conscious young population and introduction of new flavor & variety are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for expansion the market.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of the Tea are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020-2026



Study Objective of the Tea market includes:



-The key objective of the study is to evaluate global Tea market size (volume and value) by market players, major regions, product, application, and end-user, historical data, and predictions for 2026.

-Also, another key objective is to determine market segments as well as sub-segments and to identify major factors that impact the Tea market growth like drivers, opportunities, growth potential, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

-It also aims to forecast the volume and value of the Tea market in terms of key regions and countries.

-To inspect and study the Global Tea Market size form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information, and also predictions to 2026.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others)



In addition, the report focuses on the key technological improvements in the products and key growth strategies adopted by Tea market players to expand their business vertically and horizontally. Company information, recent strategies, highly demanding products by manufacturers, and manufacturing units including other essential details are mentioned in the Tea study. Research and development activities and new product development and other trending factors are highlighted in the Tea report to offer deeper insights to the buyers. The Tea report is also beneficial to investors for their investment planning and company information.



