Comprehensive Sri Lanka Tour Packages Exclusively at Ranfer Travels

Colombo, Colombo -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2019 -- Ranfer Travels is one of the leading travel agents in Sri Lanka. We specialize in crafting custom holiday packages for families, couples, or groups. Our most popular tour packages include the Cultural Tours of Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka wildlife Expedition and our Exclusive Honeymoon Packages. Our extensive list includes numerous popular activities in SriLanka. We also organize custom packages on prior notice. Our comprehensive list of services is detailed below.



Cultural Tours of Sri Lanka –With 2,500 years of heritage, Sri Lanka is a hub of social influences. A cultural tour includes the three towns of Polonnaruwa,Kandy and Anuradhapura, renowned for its ancient relics and ruins. Details of the Cultural Tour can be found here.



Wildlife Tour Packages – With over ten national parks, Sri Lanka is home to an extensive list of jungle safaris. We organize daylong 4WD Jeep safari,exploring Mother Nature at her finest. Sri Lanka has over 80 Mammal Species with the Asian Elephant being the key highlight. Other popular sightings include Asian Sloth bears, Golden Jackal and Mongoose. For further details, click here.



Tea Country Tours –Witness the most scenic side of Sri Lanka with our tea plantation tours.From exploring mist-covered hillslopes to colonial towns,get involved in pluckingand categorizing tea leaves,while tasting the fresh brew in an estate bungalow. Follow this link for details.



Beach Holiday Deals –With over 500km of pristine beaches and a tropical climate, Sri Lanka is the ideal beach destination. The country is swiftly gaining popularity with tourists attracted towards Southeast Asian destinations. For details visit Ranfertravels.



Honeymoon Tour –If you plan to spend your honeymoon at a tropical paradise, consider a customized Sri Lanka tour package.Ranfer Travelshasthe widest collection of destinations and activities, ranging from surfing and lazing by the beach to exploring themountains and the emerald green hills lined with tea plantations.



About Ranfer Travels (Pvt) Ltd.

Ranfer Travels (Pvt) Ltd. is an international tour planner registered in Sri Lanka dedicated to serving domestic and foreign travelers since 2002.We are renowned for organizing custom Sri Lankan holiday packages.We take a client-centric approach, enabling us to serve you better. We are a member of the esteemed PATA Sri Lanka chapter,an A-Grade license holder of the Sri Lanka Civil Aviation Authority,member of the Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators (SLAITO), and Travel Agents Association of Sri Lanka (TAASL). We are an IATA accredited travel agency.



Contact Information



Company: Ranfer Travels (Pvt) Ltd

Address: 36, KetawalamullaPlace,SriDhammaMawatha,Colombo 00900

Phone Number: +94 11 460 5600 / +94 11 460 5640

Email: travel@ranfertravels.com

24x7 Hotline: +94 77 189 1390