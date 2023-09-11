NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Automotive Aftermarket Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Automotive Aftermarket market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are 3M Company (United States), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (Ireland), Denso Corporation (Japan), Federal-Mogul Corporation (United States), Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (Italy), Eaton (Ireland), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), McKinsey & Company (United States), Cerasis (United States).



The automotive aftermarket is going in dramatic changes by evolving customer expectations and competitive power. These variations provide the shape of their customers, automotive suppliers, and another aftermarket. The technological developments are expected to disrupt the automotive aftermarket over the next 5 to 10 years. The growth rate of the automotive aftermarket industry is expected to grow at a rate of 3% per annum through 2030. China will become the major driver in the growth of the automotive aftermarket due to the aggressive enhancement of OEMs into aftermarket activities and digitization of channels. The major issue faced by aftermarket suppliers is their ability to survive in the future due to the lack of aftermarket value chain.



In May 2019, Castrol India Limited announced the partnership with 3M to bring market-leading vehicle care products to the automotive aftermarket. Through this partnership, Castrol enters into USD 200 million vehicle care market in India, by developing approaching new business models in the automotive landscape.



Influencing Market Trend

- Rapid Adoption of New Technologies Such As Big Data and Advanced Analytics for both Revenue and Cost Sides

- High Growth in Digitization of Channels Such As E-Commerce, Raising the Price Transparency for the Customers

Market Drivers

- Growing Importance of Fleet Customers Require Differentiated Service Offerings

- The emergence of Next-Generation Vehicles Such As Green Consciousness, Autonomous Driving, Connected Vehicles

- Increase the Average Age of Vehicles

Opportunities:

- High Growth in Gas and Hybrid Cars among Electrical Vehicles

Challenges:

- Rapid Changes in Consumer Behaviours

- Future Replacement Rates

- High Impact of Low-Cost Country Imports



Analysis by Sales Channels (OEM, IAM, OES, Aftermarket), Categories (Additives and Performance Chemicals, Automotive Batteries, Automotive Tire & Tubes, Collision Repair Equipment, Diagnostic Equipment, Garage Equipment & Tools, Mechanical Handling & Testing Equipment, Replacement Parts), Vehicle (Light-Duty Vehicle, Medium-Duty Vehicle, Heavy-Duty Vehicle)



The regional analysis of Global Automotive Aftermarket Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



In Jan 2019, Osram announced to acquire Ring Automotive to enhance its portfolio in the aftermarket sector. This adds classic automotive lighting and other product range. Through this company also enhance the distribution channels across the United Kingdom.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



