The growth of the Cash Logistics market is fuelled by increasing demand in established regions, various types, technological advancements, and expanding end-user penetration. The report mainly focuses on the definition, types, applications, and major key players/manufacturers such as G4S plc (United Kingdom), GardaWorld (Canada), Loomis (Sweden), Prosegur (Spain), Cash Logistik Security AG (Germany), CMS Info Systems Ltd (India), Global Security Logistics Co. (Egypt).



Scope of the Report of Cash Logistics

Cash logistics basically means physical movement of cash from one location to another. These services will include ATM services, armored cash transportation and management services, and transportation of valuables. The financial institutions involved in these cash logistics will require secure services for management and movement of cash. The whole procedure involves physical movements of banknotes, coins, credit cards, & items of value from one location to another. The locations include bulk cash junctions, bank branches, ATM vestibules, large retailers, ticket vending machines, & parking meters. Growth of the global banknote market and Cash payment still remains the preferred mode of retail payment in many developing countries that will fuel the market of cash logistics. Due to security concerns associated with the digital payments people still need hard cash for their day-to-day transactions. On the other hand, digitization in every sector is spreading very fast that may hamper the market growth. Additionally, several government authorities are switching to digital payments to reduce corruption and administration costs, will be the biggest restrain for the markets.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Cash-In-Transit, Cash Management, ATM Services, Other), Application (Personal, Enterprise, Government, Other)



Market Trends:

Numerous government authorities are switching to digital payments to reduce corruption

Advanced technologies for offerings extra secure logistics solutions



Opportunities:

People in developing countries still use cash for retail payments

Expanding global financial inclusion



Market Drivers:

Hard cash payment are still preferred mode of retail payment

Rising security concerns about losing their money due to digital banking



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



