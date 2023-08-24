NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2023 -- AMA Research has released a new report on the Storage and Warehouse Leasing market, covering both global and regional scales. The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the current market landscape, development, outlook, and status until 2028. The growth of the Storage and Warehouse Leasing market is fuelled by increasing demand in established regions, various types, technological advancements, and expanding end-user penetration. The report mainly focuses on the definition, types, applications, and major key players/manufacturers such as Agility (Switzerland), Duke Realty (United States), GLP (Brazil), Prologis (United States), Public Storage (United States), Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland), DHL Supply Chain (Germany), Expeditors International (United States), XPO Logistics (United States), Geodis (France), based on the Global Storage and Warehouse Leasing industrial and supply chain.

Scope of the Report of Storage and Warehouse Leasing

Storage and Warehouse Leasing is the type of warehouse service which offers rental space to store various goods. There is two type of warehouses are available including climate controlled and non-climate controlled. Due to the rising demand of e-commerce industry will help to expand the global storage and warehouse leasing market. Adoption of Sensors, as well as Robotic Systems, will act as a key driver for storage and warehouses leasing market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Non-Climate Controlled, Climate Controlled), End User (Food Industry, E commerce, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Others)



Market Trends:

Introduction of the Self-Storage as a Service Market

Adoption of Refrigerated Warehouse

Attraction towards Sensors and Robotic Systems in Storage and Warehouse Leasing



Opportunities:

Implementation of IOT based Services



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Warehouses

An innovation of New Technology Modernization of Warehouses



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



