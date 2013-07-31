Comprehensive Trend Analysis on Farm & Construction Machinery: Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW), Joy Global Inc.(NYSE:JOY), Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX), AGCO Corporation(NYSE:AGCO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW), Joy Global Inc.(NYSE:JOY), Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX), AGCO Corporation(NYSE:AGCO)



Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) opened its shares at the price of $19.14 for the day. Its closing price was $20.00 after gaining +4.60% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.41 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.16 million shares. The beta of MTW stands at3.27.



The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) is a multi-industry, capital goods manufacturer. MTW operates in two markets: Cranes and Related Products (Crane) and Foodservice Equipment (Foodservice).



Why Should Investors Buy MTW After The Recent Gain? J ust Go Here and Find Out



Joy Global Inc.(NYSE:JOY) percentage change surged +1.52% to close at $49.42 with the total traded volume of 1.99 million shares, less than average volume of 2.08 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $47.83 - $69.19, while its day lowest price was $48.57 and it hit its day highest price at $49.71.



Joy Global Inc. is a manufacturer and servicer of high productivity mining equipment for the extraction of coal and other minerals and ores.



Will JOY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) ended its day with the gain of +2.31% and closed at the price of $28.78 after opening at $28.41. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.66 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.47 million shares.



Terex Corporation is a diversified global equipment manufacturer of machinery products.



For How Long TEX’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



AGCO Corporation(NYSE:AGCO) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 1.07 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 888,274.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $54.64 for the day and its closing price was $54.88 after gaining +0.85% for the day.



AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts globally.



For How Long AGCO will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlertsis a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/