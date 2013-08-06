Comprehensive Trend Analysis on Theragenics Corporation (NYSE:TGX), Ruckus Wireless Inc (NYSE:RKUS), Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN), Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Theragenics Corporation (NYSE:TGX), Ruckus Wireless Inc (NYSE:RKUS), Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN), Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (ADR) (NYSE:RBS) .



Theragenics Corporation (NYSE:TGX) was among the big bulls of the prior session, as it boosted up +8.42% and finished the day at the closing price of $2.19. The day range of the stock was $2.18 - $2.19 and its 52 week range remained $1.32 - $2.19. The risk relation factor, Beta of the stock remained 1.36. The preceding 5 days trend of the stock was escalating, as it rose +7.35%.



The 3 months and 6 months performances remained +43.14% and +39.49% respectively.



Theragenics Corporation, a medical device company, manufactures, markets, and sells disposable devices primarily to the surgical products and cancer treatment markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally.



Ruckus Wireless Inc (NYSE:RKUS) started its trading session with the price of $15.02, and closed at $14.75 by scoring -1.99%. The 52 week range of the stock was $10.24 -$26.50. RKUS traded with total volume of 1,899,000 shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.67 million shares. The day range of the stock remained $14.54- $15.02. The 3 months and 6 months performances remained -22.37% and -31.11% respectively.



Ruckus Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of Wi-Fi solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartCell Gateway, a platform to support and manage its Smart Wi-Fi access points.



Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1,900,600 shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.95 million shares. During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $18.23 while it touched its highest price for the day at $18.63. In most recent session, the stock advanced +0.22% and closed the trading activity at $18.44.



The stock’s beta value stands at 2.27 points. The stock was bear in its 3 months performances of -1.50% and the 6 months performance of the stock remained +4.42%.



Huntsman Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the manufacture and sale of differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products worldwide.



Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (ADR) (NYSE:RBS) its number of shares traded in the last trading day were 1,864,327, on the other hand, its average trading volume was 1.43 million shares. In prior session, the stock tumbled -1.71% and closed the trading activity at $9.78.



Watching the stock’s previous 5 day trend, the stock showed a bearish move of -2.40%. Yesterday, the market capitalization of the stock remained 54.82 Billion.



The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide.



