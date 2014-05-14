Comprehensive Waste Water Testing Services from the Market's Best

Coldspring, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Water, is not just a basic human need, but, is also a growth inducer. Water if used in the right manner can help industries help industries and in turn help communities lead a better quality life. It all begins with waste water testing because only when good goes in, good comes out.



Waste water testing holds the key to global development. Eastex Environmental Labs Inc. is involved in this rather important part of industrial enhancement. The company is the best when it comes to extending this specialized service.



What makes Eastex the most preferred company in waste water testing and waste water analysis is the people who are behind the brand. The staff consists of teams of professionals who have firsthand experiences in these areas of testing and analysis and therefore, are equipped with the right knowledge and right amount of experience to understand the importance of these functions more closely.



Another impressive aspect about the company is the wide range of industries, institutes and companies it caters to. Through advanced waste water analysis, Eastex extends its expertise to engineering firms, municipalities, school districts, governmental agencies and industrial facilities. With state of the art lab testing and sound reports which are delivered promptly the company has grown to be the market leader in East Texas for all kinds of analytical testing.



The company and its team of experts are closely involved in drinking water analysis, ground and surface water monitoring, aerobic testing, soil analysis; State approved pretreatment programs, environmental impact studies, site assessments in addition to waste water testing and waste water analysis.



About Eastex Environmental Labs Inc.

Eastex has been serving the industry, government and communities at large in the Greater Houston area and East Texas since 1986. The company provides superior quality lab testing services and analysis. It employs the best people in the business along with technically advanced testing mechanisms to provide accurate and comprehensive reports that are conclusive.



Since its inception the company has been working towards building higher standards of service. Also, Eastex Environmental Lab is certified by the State of Texas Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) Program as a Woman Owned Business. To know more about the company and the services it provides, log onto http://www.eastexlabs.com/



Media Contact



Eastex Environmental Labs Inc.

P.O. Box 1089

Coldspring, TX 77331

Phone: (936) 653-3249

Fax: (936) 653-3172

eastexlab@eastex.net