Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market to Cross USD 12.8 Bn by 2026 : Atlas Copco, Gardner Denver, Inc., Elgi Compressors USA, Mann+Hummel, Sullair, LLC, Sullivan-Palatek

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Strong demand for compressed air in food & beverage and healthcare sectors is likely to fuel compressed air treatment equipment market size. Leading players are expected to infuse investments in expansion, product development and acquisitions to bolster their footholds across the globe.



Trend for compressed air is slated to be more pronounced in health sector as popularity of dental applications of compressed air in dental tools and dental milling machines has soared by leaps and bounds.



Some of the factors such as upsurge in R&D activities and healthy lifestyle have furthered the confidence of stakeholders. It is worth noting that trend for highly pure compressed air will be witnessed in healthcare and food & beverage sectors in the next half-a-decade.



Demand for compressed air treatment equipment will potentially grow exponentially as the product is prevalently being used as a source of clean compressed air in essential instrument such as gauges, relays, indicators, thermostats, converters, and transmitters, among several others.



Moreover, palpable trend for industrial automation in manufacturing sector is likely to boost the use of compressed air for instrument air. Instrument air application segment is expected to surpass US$ 4.5 bn by 2026.



Food & beverage sector is likely to be the major recipient of compressed air equipment on the heels of notable consumption of contamination-free compressed air in a range of operations, including freezing & cooling products, packaging and pelleting products and nitrogen generation.



When it comes to improved protection against contamination, dryer product segment held the lion's share in 2019. Dryer products are expected to carry the momentum through 2026.



Traction for other product segment, including condensate equipment purifiers and drain traps are slated to be witnessed in the next five years. Rigorous government regulations pertaining to disposable condensate has augured well for condensate treatment equipment business outlook. The product segment is likely to register over $750 mn by 2026.



Palpable presence of leading food & beverage industry players is expected to bode well for the compressed air treatment equipment market forecast. To put things in perspective, upsurge in the healthcare budget in developed countries such as the U.S. has instilled confidence among stakeholders who are eyeing to expand their footprints and bolster their portfolios in North America.



Accordingly, North America compressed air treatment equipment will potentially expand at a growth rate of around 5.5% through 2026.



At the time when environment-conscious consumers are pitching for the reduction of CO2 emissions and energy consumption, investment in the air treatment equipment is expected to rise exponentially.



Steady growth of food & beverage, chemical, healthcare and automotive industries is expected to be witnessed across North America, APAC and Europe. Emerging economies such as India and China are likely to witness an upsurge in investments.



While the industry looks to surmount the obstacles emanating from COIVD-19 pandemic, leading players are expected to infuse investments in mergers & acquisitions, product roll outs and other strategic business approaches.



Some of the leading companies profiled in the report are Sullair, Donaldson Company, Kaeser, Boge Compressors, SMC Corporation, compare Holdings, Sullivan-Palatek, among several others



