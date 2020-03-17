Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- The global compression bandages market is projected to gain momentum from the rising incidence of deep vein thrombosis, venous ulcers, and lymphedema. This information is published in a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Compression Bandages Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Short Stretch Bandages, Long Stretch Bandages, Multilayer Compression Bandages), By Material (Polyster, Latex, Cotton, Others), By Application (Wound Management, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Lymphedema, Others), By End-user (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Nursing Care Centers & Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Care, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The market is projected to reach USD 1.84 Billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. However, the compression bandages market size was worth USD 1.21 Billion in 2018. Additionally, an increasing adoption of compression therapy by healthcare providers to manage target diseases would positively impact the market.



Essity (BSN medical GmbH)

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

Braun Melsungen AG

3M

Cardinal Health

ConvaTec Group PLC

Other prominent players



Short Stretch Bandages Segment to Dominate Owing to Reusability & Reasonable Price



In terms of product, the compression bandages market is grouped into multilayer compression bandages, long stretch bandages, and short stretch bandages. Out of these, the short stretch bandages segment held a share of 37.7% in the year 2018. It is due to its cost-effectiveness and reusability. It is likely to retain its position during the forecast period. Long stretch compression bandages, on the other hand, will showcase a significantly higher CAGR due to the rapid inclination of healthcare professionals and patients towards these products.



North America to Dominate: Rising Geriatric Population to Surge Demand



The compression bandages market is geographically fragmented into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. Amongst these, North America is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. It had also generated the highest revenue in 2018. The growth is attributed to the increasing geriatric population, which in turn, is rising the prevalence of venous diseases. Moreover, the easy accessibility of compression bandages and the presence of renowned market players in the U.S. are projected to boost compression bandages market growth in this region.



