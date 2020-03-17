Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- As per the National Institutes of Health, venous ulcers account for almost 70 to 90% cases of all lower leg ulcers. This creates the need for compression or tensor bandages. The rising incidences of major and minor injuries is propelling the growth of the global "Compression Bandages Market", says Fortune Business Insights in their new report. The report is titled," Compression Bandages Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Handheld Compression Bandages, Compression Bandages with Built-In Printers, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026."



Highlights of the Report:



In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Compression Bandages Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Compression Bandages Market

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key Players Operating in The Compression Bandages Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Andover Healthcare

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Smith & Nephew

Cardinal Health

BSN Medical

Beiersdorf AG

ConvaTec Inc.

3M

Baxter International Inc



Innovation in Compression Bandages by Various Companies Boosting Market



Major developments in the company includes innovative product launches that will not only bode well for patients in pain but also generate huge revenues for the global market. To cite an example, the company SIGVARIS announced the launch of three compression bandages that are inelastic in nature in February 2018. The product names of these three new inelastic compression bandages are COMPREFLEX REDUCE, COMPREFLEX ARM and COOLFLEX NF.



Another instance anticipated to attract more attention to the market is that engineers at the American University of MIT announced in May 2018, that the designing of compression bandages can change colors in order to signal the level of pressure of the wound covered. Such inventions are likely to bode well for the global market during the forecast period.



Rising Prevalence of Diabetes and Obesity to Drive Market



Compression bandages are stretchable in nature and are often used as the first line of treatment for many medical conditions such as trauma, ischemic ulcers, venous leg ulcers, wound management, lymphedema, and others. The rise in number of such incidences is a major factor propelling the global market.



The American Diabetes Association (ADA) estimated about 1.5 million people to be diagnosed with diabetic foot ulcer annually. Hence, the rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity are considered major growth drivers for the market.



