Compression Therapy Market Competitive Intelligence, Key Players Profiles, and Growth Demand Report 2023

Overview:



Wearing stockings, socks, or elastic clothing to confine and support veins in order to enhance blood circulation in the legs is known as compression treatment. It is used to alleviate leg edoema and pain, as well as to increase circulation in order to restore normal leg function. The compression stockings reduce vein cavity size and venous pressure, reducing venous stasis and venous walk impairment.



Compression treatment increases blood flow and lymphatic and venous system efficiency by applying regulated pressure to the lower limbs. It is the most well-established and important way of treating venous and lymphatic disorders. The rising incidence of vein illnesses such as venous leg ulcers, lymphedema, and deep vein thrombosis, as well as an increase in the use of pressure treatments to treat these vein disorders, are the main factors expected to drive the Compression Therapy Market development during the projected period.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:

According to the most recent USD Analytics analysis, the worldwide "Compression Therapy Market" is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:

Compression treatment is becoming more popular as the number of orthopaedic surgeries increases. Patients suffering from lifestyle-related disorders and vascular diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, lymphedema, DVT, and varicose veins, are the primary users of compression treatment products. Because of this age group's increased propensity to developing chronic venous diseases, the expanding geriatric population base has been cited as a driver for the Compression Therapy Market. These factors influence patient demand for and acceptance of various treatment modalities, including compression therapy.



Furthermore, conventional treatment methods such as enhanced compression therapy systems that are multi-component and bi-layer are increasingly favoured as the first line of treatment for significant target indications and post-surgery rehabilitation. A crepe layer, wool padding, an elastic bandage, and a cohesive bandage are all part of the multi-component approach. The interface pressure of the application grows with each compression layer, making multiple systems better and more practicable than single-component systems. Rising sports injuries increased orthopaedic operations, and an obese population on the rise raised global demand for compression treatment goods.



Restraints:

However, alternative treatments and a lack of public understanding of compression therapy impede market expansion.



Market Opportunities:

However, rising competition causes pricing pressure, and growing initiatives by market leaders to raise awareness about the availability of compression therapy in the market to treat venous leg ulcers, lymphedema, and other conditions are likely to leverage expansion opportunities in the coming years.



Segmentation Analysis:



Compression Therapy Market segmented by product, technique, application, distribution channel



By Product:

- Compression Bandages

- Compression Wraps

- Compression Stockings

- Class I

- Class II

- Class III

- Compression Tapes

- Compression Pumps

- Intermittent Pumps

- Sequential Pumps

- Compression Braces



By Technique:

- Static Compression Therapy

- Dynamic Compression Therapy



By Application:

- Varicose Vein Treatment

- Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment

- Lymphedema Treatment

- Leg Ulcer Treatment



By Distribution Channel:

- Pharmacies & Retailers

- Hospitals & Clinics

- E-Commerce Platforms

- Home Care Settings



Competitive Landscape:

Some of the prominent firms contributing to the segment's growth include



- Align Technology (US)

- 3M (US)

- Envista Holdings Corporation (US)

- Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

- and Dentsply Sirona (US). Other prominent players in this market include Henry Schein (US)

- American Orthodontics (US)

- Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US)

- G&H Orthodontics (US)

- Dentaurum (Germany)

- TP Orthodontics (US)

- Great Lakes Dental Technologies (US)

- DB Orthodontics (UK)

- Morelli Ortodontia (Brazil)

- Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

- Ultradent Products (US)

- Aditek Orthodontics (Brazil)

- MATT Orthodontics (US)

- JJ Orthodontics (India)

- Sino Ortho Limited (China)

- and JISCOP Co. Ltd. (South Korea)



Regional Analysis:

Among all regions, the North American Compression Therapy Market is expected to have the largest worldwide market share throughout the forecast period. The market for compression therapy is dominated by the United States and Canada. While the European Compression Therapy Market is expected to stay prevalent internationally.