Compression Therapy Market Size, Share, Trends, Projection, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027 by Top Players : BSN Medical, DJO Global, Medi GmbH & Co KG

Rise in the chronic vein disorders, varicose veins and deep vein thrombosis and changing lifestyle are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Compression therapy market during the forecast period.



Market Size – USD 2.81 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends– Launch of new compression therapy stockings



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Compression Therapy Market valued at USD 2.81 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.01 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5%. Compression therapy is a therapy where by it acts by increasing the blood flow especially in the lower limbs by strengthening vein support. It intents a gentle application of the pressure to the ankles and legs by compression garments which helps in supporting the legs. It is like an elastic garment whereby generating pressure goes up to the leg. The stockings act as a replicated muscle, its acts by adding some pressure to constricting areas of the legs where there is less flow of blood and to reduce the pain in the lower limbs as the veins loosen up.



Vein disorders leg ulcers, deep vein thrombosis, lymphedema, blood clots and varicose veins they are key drivers to this market. Products, includes stockings, bandages, garments that are being used to treat them. With the rise in the technological advancement and also increase incidence in disease population, compression therapy is gaining importance as it also acts as an OTC product these are the factors are expected to fuel the market for the further growth.



Lack reimbursement for compression therapy products by the government is likely to slow down the market in the forecast period which act as a major restraint to the market.



Major Players In This Market:

BSN medical (Germany), DJO Global Inc. (U.S.), medi GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Tactile Medical (U.S.), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), and SIGVARIS (Switzerland). Sanyleg S.r.l. (Italy), 3M Company (U.S.), Tactile Medical (U.S.), ConvaTec Inc. (U.K.), ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge Group) (Sweden), and Julius Zorn GmbH (Juzo) (Germany



Further key findings from the report suggest

- Latest technology of highâ€frequency chest compression (HFCC) is used for the clearance of mucous secretions from airways for cystic fibrosis (CF) patients for improvement in lungs nt. The device consists of a variable air pulse delivery system and a nonâ€stretch inflatable vest worn by the patient to cover the chest bandages includes in printed ovals or rectangles for better bandage extension; bandage application at full stretch.

- Globally vein treatment market is expected to reach till USD 475 million. growth is being driven by technological advancements as well as developments in varicose vein treatment devices to create less disturbing procedures.

- The Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market will increase the demand for compression therapy but drugs based system will act as a restraint to the market, The development of intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) devices are required after surgeries; worn on the calf from knee to ankle, it squeezes the legs in every 60 seconds, that increases blood flow to prevent clots due to immobility which accounts USD 1.8 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)

- Mobile Active Compressions (MAC) device is regarded as more superior to standard compression machine which mainly focuses on the patients care and acceptance Here Force's technology has made a "breathable, and lightweight" garment that comprises of sleeves for eliminating the clumsy air hoses. The device is capable of displaying the mobility statistics for doctors, nurses and the patient;

- INTELECT® SWD100 is a product from DJO global Inc it is therapy in which it is preferably used to reduce muscle spasms, rigidness in joint and increase in blood flow it is touch screen device which can be used easily by patients.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Compression Therapy market on the basis of product and service, technique, application, end user and region:



Product & Service Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

- Compression Garments

- Compression Stockings

- Compression Bandages & Wraps

- Other Compression Garments*

- Compression Braces

- Compression Pumps

- Other compression garments



Application outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

- Varicose Vein Treatment

- Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment

- Lymphedema Treatment

- Leg Ulcer Treatment

- Other Applications



Technique outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

- Static Compression Therapy

- Dynamic Compression Therapy



End- User outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

- Hospitals

- Clinics

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers,

- Home Care Settings



Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

- North America

o U.S

o Canada

- Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Middle East & Africa

- Latin America

o Brazil



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators

3.1.1. Rise in vein disorders

3.1.2. Increased healthcare spending

3.1.3. Increased Sports activities

Chapter 4. Global Compression Therapy Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Compression Therapy Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Market Indicators Analysis

4.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

4.3.1.1. Prevalence of Deep Vein Thrombosis

4.3.1.2. Rise in Geriatric Population

4.3.1.3. Increase in Sports activities

4.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

Continued…



About Reports and Data:

