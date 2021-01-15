Compression Therapy Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027 : BSN Medical , DJO Global , Medi GmbH & Co KG

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Surge in the occurrence of several disorders and diseases, including deep vein thrombosis, leg ulcers, varicose veins, lymphedema, and blood clots are encouraging adoption of compression therapies. As per the Department of Vascular Surgery, chronic vein abnormalities are prevalent among approximately 50% of individuals. According to the current analysis by Reports and Data, the Global Compression Therapy Market valued at USD 2.93 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.19 Billion by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%.



Market Dynamics

Compression therapy has potential benefits with applications, such as reduction of foot and leg volume, hypertension, venous reflux, and other diseases. Increasing demand for treatments on these targeted diseases coupled with awareness regarding the availability of alternative therapies is encouraging adoption of compression therapy. All these factors are contributing heavily to the global compression therapy market.



Regional Analysis

Regionally, the market in North America is estimated to hold significant shares in revenue owing to higher geriatric population coupled with the presence of supportive healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, favourable reimbursement policies and plans in the region are offering opportunities for proliferation in the coming future.



However, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to expand at the most lucrative CAGR during the forecast period owing to higher investment in research and development (R&D) in the region. Moreover, the factors such as initiatives for commercializing products and making them available at relatively low prices and rising disposable income in the region are propelling growth of the compression therapy market.



Key Players Include BSN medical (Germany), DJO Global Inc. (U.S.), medi GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Tactile Medical (U.S.), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), and SIGVARIS (Switzerland). Sanyleg S.r.l. (Italy), 3M Company (U.S.), Tactile Medical (U.S.), ConvaTec Inc. (U.K.), ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge Group) (Sweden), and Julius Zorn GmbH (Juzo) (Germany) are major players in this market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Compression Therapy market on the basis of product and service, technique, application, end user and region:



Product & Service Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

- Compression Garments

- Compression Stockings

- Compression Bandages & Wraps

- Other Compression Garments*

- Compression Braces

- Compression Pumps

- Other compression garments



Application outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

- Varicose Vein Treatment

- Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment

- Lymphedema Treatment

- Leg Ulcer Treatment

- Other Applications



Technique outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

- Static Compression Therapy

- Dynamic Compression Therapy



End- User outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

- Hospitals

- Clinics

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers,

- Home Care Settings



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators

3.1.1. Rise in vein disorders

3.1.2. Increased healthcare spending

3.1.3. Increased Sports activities



Chapter 4. Global Compression Therapy Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Compression Therapy Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Market Indicators Analysis

4.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

4.3.1.1. Prevalence of Deep Vein Thrombosis



Continued…



