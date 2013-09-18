Recently published research from GBI Research, "Compression Therapy Market to 2019 - Growth due to Increased Awareness in Venous Disease Management Offset by Reimbursement Issues", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- GBI Research's report, "Compression Therapy Market to 2019 - Growth due to Increased Awareness in Venous Disease Management Offset by Reimbursement Issues" looks at the market, competitive landscape, and trends for the two compression therapy market segments: static compression therapy and dynamic compression therapy. It provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these segments, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape, analyzes each segment's pipeline products and gives details of important M&A deals. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key geographies: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil
- Information on market size for the two compression therapy market segments: static compression therapy and dynamic compression therapy.
- Annualized market revenue data forecast to 2019 and company share data for 2011
- Qualitative analysis of key trends in the compression therapy market
- Information on the competitive landscape, and the leading technologies of key players: Sigvaris, BSN Medical, medi GmbH & Co. KG, Covidien, Paul Hartmann, Laboratories Innothera, Julius Zorn, Arjohuntleigh, Thuasne and Smith & Nephew.
- Information on reimbursement trends and market access for key countries
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the global compression therapy market
- Design and enhance your product development, marketing, and sales strategies
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines
- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies
- Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return
- Identify, understand and capitalize on the next big thing in the compression therapy market landscape
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of the global compression therapy market and the factors shaping it
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Sigvaris, Inc., BSN Medical GmbH, Medi GmbH & Co. KG, Covidien plc, Paul Hartmann AG, Laboratoires Innothera, Julius Zorn, Inc., ArjoHuntleigh, Thuasne SA, Smith & Nephew Plc
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