Compression Therapy Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2019-2030 and Focusing on Top Key Players - DJO GLOBAL, BSN Medical, Medi GmbH & Co

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Compression therapy is a recognized treatment of choice for recurrent chronic venous diseases. Chronic venous diseases arise among individuals with increased strain on veins of the leg, thereby, resulting in the blood to flow back up and eventually pool out in the legs.The goal of the therapy is the healing of the ulcer and reduction of edema, lipodermatosclerosis, and pain associated with the ailment.These products are also extensively utilized to promote the circulation of blood within the body and prevent coagulation of fluids in tissue spaces, and therefore promote muscle health.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Compression Therapy Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the Global Compression Therapy Market accounted for over US$ 3 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~4.5% from 2020 to 2030.



Major Key Players of the Compression Therapy Market are:

DJO GLOBAL, INC., BSN medical, Medi GmbH & Co. KG, Inc., Tactile Medical., SIGVARIS GROUP., Smith & Nephew Plc. , 3M, ConvaTec Inc., Arjo., and Juzo, among others.



The growth of the compression therapy market can be attributed to the increasing number of orthopedic procedures,a rising number of accidents, and growing obese populations, around the globe. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), by 2030, primary Total Hip Replacements (THR) and Total Knee Replacements (TKR)procedures are projected to grow a staggering 171% and 189% respectively. Moreover,rising geriatric population, which is highly susceptible to orthopedic conditions,is anticipated to contribute to the high number of orthopedic procedures, which in turn is expected to propel the adoption of compression therapy products significantly in the coming years.



Other factors,such as the increasing application of compression therapy products in sports medicine is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Similarly, compression therapy products are also widely used among patients suffering from arthritis; and a growing population suffering from such disorders is projected to considerably boost the market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Compression Therapy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Compression Therapy market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Compression Therapy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Compression Therapy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Compression Therapy Market Size

2.2 Compression Therapy Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Compression Therapy Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Compression Therapy Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Compression Therapy Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Compression Therapy Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Compression Therapy Sales by Product

4.2 Global Compression Therapy Revenue by Product

4.3 Compression Therapy Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Compression Therapy Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Compression Therapy industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



