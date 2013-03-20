Compressor Market in Russia 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Compressor market in Russia to grow at a CAGR of 16.92 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for compressors from the Oil and Gas industry. The Compressor market in Russia has also been witnessing the emergence of integrated control units for compressors. However, the need for a high level of investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Compressor Market in Russia 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on Russia; it covers the Compressor market in Russia landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Iskra Turbogaz Ltd., Kazanskoe motorostroitel'noe proizvodstvennoe ob'edinenie OAO (KMPO), Sumy Frunze Machine-Building Science-and-Production Association, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Johnson Controls Inc., and BITZER Kühlmaschinenbau GmbH.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are HMS Group, Iskra Avigaz ZAO, and Mayekawa Manufacturing Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit http://www.reportstack.com/product/101518/compressor-market-in-russia-2012-2016.html