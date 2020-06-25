Compressor Oil Market Size, Share, Growth Study, by Key Players Like Shell, Total, ExxonMobil, BP, BASF, Lukoil, Chevron, Sasol

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- Global compressor oil market size is anticipated to reach over US$6.5 billion in value by 2025. The compressor oil market has been divided into synthetic, mineral and others on the basis of base oil. The others segment includes bio-based and semi-synthetic oils. The mineral oil segment is anticipated to witness growth rate of nearly 2% over 2019-25.



These oils are used in applications where there are excessive levels of acid gases and air contamination which can accrue in fluid and result in corrosion in compressors. Mineral compressor oils offer excellent oxidation resistance, owing to which they have been witnessing increasing demand of late.



The revenue portfolio of compressor oil manufacturers is expected to experience traction due to expansive product demand, especially from mining applications. The product witnesses extensive usage in various portable compressors that are deployed to carry out operations like soil nails, grouting, rock bolting, vertical drilling, and various others, given the need for the smooth operation of the compressors. Estimates suggest that global compressor oil market size will hit over US$6.5 billion by 2025.



With respect to the types of base oil, the compressor oil market is segmented into synthetic oil and mineral oil. Synthetic oil consumption is anticipated to impact the market dynamics in the coming years. Reduced frequency of oil change-outs, lower consumption of energy and power, increased life of air compressors, reduced need for repairs and parts replacements and enhanced savings on oil are some of the vital benefits rendered through the adoption of synthetic oil in compressors.



Volatility in the price of raw materials such as petrochemicals poses a major concern for the compressor oil market. Since compressor oils are petrochemical by-products, the prices of which keep fluctuating, the industry has become highly price sensitive. Volatility in the pricing may lead to uncertainty in the profit margins of the products which may create challenges for the market players.



Global compressor oil market share is fairly consolidated with prominent players such as Gardner Denver, Atlas Copco, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sasol Limited and Fuchs Group, among various others. Prominent companies are increasingly aiming at expanding their geographical reach across the globe in order to enhance their profit margins. The continuous rise in the industrial set up will add impetus to compressor oil consumption worldwide.



With the growing establishment of foreign brands and technologically advanced products being introduced in APAC such as electric vehicles and AI technology, many leading companies are investing in manufacturing plants across Asia Pacific countries. This trend is expected to notably bolster the demand for compressors, propelling compressor oil market size.



However, the increasing popularity of oil-free compressors along with high prices of synthetic and bio-based bio-oil is likely to restrain the revenue growth of the compressor oil market in the coming years. Many leading market players are aiming at developing innovative oil-free compressors to provide oil-free air compressing capabilities developed for applications where the quality of air is important for end-product and the production process.



