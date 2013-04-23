CompsDoc LLC Launches New Tigra 2 Platform

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- CompsDoc LLC a leader in measuring the digital world today announced the official launch of their new platform, Tigra 2. This new platform has been developed through years of testing and developing. This is an active system that will provide businesses with notifications and instant measurable feedback.



“We proudly release Tigra 2, which brings dynamic notifications and instant updates to our Tigra business framework. The companies we have worked with have been successful and we strive to accomplish this with our new clients and Tigra 2 is the gateway to this.” – Nathan Wan



The Tigra 2 platform has been proven to be customized faster than any other custom web application because of the reusable functions the platform has to offer. Already after the fifth week of the platform being released, the Tigra system has processed over $120,000 in transactions.



The Tigra system also allows businesses to integrate and provide IVR service along with automated calling such as service scheduling, product ordering and appointment reminders.



CompsDoc also offers a multitude of computer services such as cloud computing, data recovery, database management, and network and internet security; please visit http://www.compsdoc.com/services2/ for more information



About CompsDoc LLC

Started as a computer repair business in Boston MA, CompsDoc LLC has been helping businesses achieve success through technology for over 10 years. We strive for success and help our clients achieve the same through technology.



