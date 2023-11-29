NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Compulsory Insurance Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Compulsory Insurance market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Ping an Insurance (China), Allianz SE (Germany), AXA SA (France), Prudential Financial Inc (United States), MetLife (United States), Nippon Life Insurance Company (Japan), Manulife Financial Corporation (Canada), China Life Insurance Company Limited (China), Generali Group (Italy), Aviva plc. (United Kingdom).



Compulsory insurance is a type of insurance an individual or business is legally required to buy. It is mandatory for individuals as well as businesses that want to engage in certain financially risky activities like operating an automobile or a business with employees. Compulsory insurance is supposed to protect victims against the costs of recovering from an accident. Its requirements are not always easy to enforce.



Opportunities:

- Rising Health-Related and Business Risks can create Opportunities for the Compulsory Insurance Market Growth.



Influencing Market Trend

- Growing Population across the Globe

- Surging Need of Financial Investments



Market Drivers

- Additional Services Offers by the Insurance Companies

- Growing Demand for Insurance Policies



Challenges:

- Strict Regulatory Guidelines on the Compulsory Insurance Agents



Analysis by Type (Automobile Liability Insurance, Motorcycle Insurance, Premiums, Workers' Compensation, Professional Liability Insurance, Others), Application (Individuals, Businesses), Distribution Channels (Agents, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels, Others), Service (Universal Health Care, Auto Liability Insurance, Others)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Ping an Insurance (China), Allianz SE (Germany), AXA SA (France), Prudential Financial Inc (United States), MetLife (United States), Nippon Life Insurance Company (Japan), Manulife Financial Corporation (Canada), China Life Insurance Company Limited (China), Generali Group (Italy), Aviva plc. (United Kingdom)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Compulsory Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



