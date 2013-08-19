Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Computacenter plc : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Computacenter plc : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key competitors, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Computacenter plc"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Computacenter plc" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Computacenter plc"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Computacenter plc (Computacenter) is a leading provider of Information Technology (IT) infrastructure services worldwide. The company offers managed services, support services, technology solutions, and technology disposals management. It also offers hardware, software and trade distribution. Additionally, it supports customers on deploying and integrating appropriate technologies, managing elements of their infrastructures and developing IT strategy. It offers services, networking and enterprise technologies and personal systems across European IT services markets. The company delivers on-site services in 60 countries and supplies IT hardware and software to customers in over 100 countries. Computacenter is headquartered at Hertfordshire, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



Computacenter plc



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/139778/computacenter-plc-technology-and-communications-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

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