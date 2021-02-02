Computational Biology Market Applications, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Applications, Types, Top Companies and Forecasts Report 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- Market Size – USD 3.58 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 22.4%, Market trends –Advancement in technology, and increased investment in R&D.



Computational biology is the field of biological science that integrates with computational techniques to develop new methods to aid biological systems and their ongoing processes. In computational biology, different techniques, including data-analytical, mathematical modeling, and other theoretical methods are used. Apart from assisting in complex biological systems, computational biology is also helpful in sequencing the human genome and creating exact or accurate models of the human brain. The computational biologist has to be an expert in computational techniques and practices along with having a basic understanding of biology and its associated terms. During the forecast period, by 2027, the global computational biology market is expected to reach USD 14.54 billion.



Computational Biology Market: Market Drivers



In 2019, the global computational market was valued at USD 3.15 billion. The market is growing at a CAGR of 21.7%. Owing to the growing awareness of the computational biology field, the market is expecting significant growth across the globe. The use of better and advanced technologies is highly practiced by the private and public sectors, and the governments are encouraging it. The research works have become easier with the implementation of computational techniques driving the market growth at the global level.



Key participants include Chemical Computing Group, Compugen, Simulation Plus, Genedata, Certara, Insilico Biotechnology, Accelrys, Rhenovia Pharma, Entelos, Nimbus Discovery, among others.



Computational Biology Market: Regional Landscape



During the forecast period, the North American region has emerged as the global leader owing to better urbanization. Investments are high in the research and development sectors in this region. Europe is another region that is expected to grow substantially in the upcoming years.



Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, the U.S. Department of Energy announced a funding of USD 5 million in computational biology for six new research projects. The purpose of the funding is to develop new analytical tools and software for managing an increase in the quantity of genomics and other data resulting from the study of microbes and other biological systems.

The In-House service-type segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. Several Biopharma companies are undertaking clinical trials in their own buildings to avoid extra cost and also to prevent the risk of leakage of their pipeline projects. Moreover, as technology is becoming affordable, more companies are opting for in-house service.

The cellular & biology simulation segment is driven due to the high demand from computational genomics. The segment will witness growth owing to recent developments in IT technologies and cloud computing. Computational genomics is more specifically used for pattern recognition and analysis problems such as motif finding, gene finding, gene function prediction, evolutionary models, and fusion of sequence and expression information.

The commercial end-use segment dominated the computational biology market. Increased usage of the technology for personalized medicine and drug designing by pharmaceutical companies is propelling its demand. Several genetic disorders require specific customized treatment, which is creating a trend for personalized medicine.

North America is a hub for R&D in computational biology. The region witnessed increased investment by private and public companies in research for the development of effective medicine and therapies. It is also home to key companies involved in the market.



Service-Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

In-House

Contract



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cellular & Biology Simulation

Computational Genomics

Database

Infrastructure / Hardware

Software & Services

Computational Proteomics

Pharmacogenomics

Others

Drug discovery and disease modeling

Target identification

Target Validation

Lead Discovery

Lead Optimization

Pre-clinical drug development

Pharmacokinetics

Pharmacodynamics

Clinical trials

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Human Body Simulation Software



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Academics

Industry

Commercial



Flow Control Valves market segment by region/country including:

North america (united states, canada and mexico)

Europe (germany, uk, france, italy, russia and spain etc.)

Asia-pacific (china, japan, korea, india, australia and southeast asia etc.)

South america brazil, argentina, colombia and chile etc.)

Middle east & africa (south africa, egypt, nigeria and saudi arabia etc.)



