Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- The Global Computational Biology Market research report is a detailed document outlining the recent advancements and developments in the Computational Biology business sphere considering 2019 as the base year and 2020-2027 as the forecast timeline. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.



The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Computational Biology market and its crucial segments. The supply chain disruptions and economic instability have negatively impacted the growth of the market in several key regions. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report examines the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the post-pandemic market scenario.



The report offers a complete analysis of the global Computational Biology market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.



Key companies profiled in the report include:



Chemical Computing Group, Compugen, Simulation Plus, Genedata, Certara, Insilico Biotechnology, Accelrys, Rhenovia Pharma, Entelos, Nimbus Discovery, among others.



The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.



Service-Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

In-House

Contract



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cellular & Biology Simulation

Computational Genomics

Database

Infrastructure / Hardware

Software & Services

Computational Proteomics

Pharmacogenomics

Others

Drug discovery and disease modeling

Target identification

Target Validation

Lead Discovery

Lead Optimization

Pre-clinical drug development

Pharmacokinetics

Pharmacodynamics

Clinical trials

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Human Body Simulation Software



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Academics

Industry

Commercial



Regional Analysis:



Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.



ToC of the report:



Chapter 1: Market overview and scope



Chapter 2: Market outlook



Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic



Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape



Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations



Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry



Chapter 7: Regional analysis



Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications



Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends



