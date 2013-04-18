Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Computational Fluid Dynamics Market in Australia 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) market in Australia to reach US$9.23 million by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to develop superior quality products. The CFD market in Australia has also been witnessing use of GPU accelerators in CFD simulations. However, availability of open source solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Computational Fluid Dynamics Market in Australia, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses only Australia; it also covers the CFD market in Australia landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors dominating this market space include Ansys Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, and CD-adapco Group.

Other Vendors: Dassault Systemes SA , Altair Engineering Inc., Mentor Graphics Corp., Flow Science Inc., EXA Corp., Computational Engineering International (CEI) Inc. and Blue Ridge Numerics Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are the key trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/102611/computational-fluid-dynamics-market-in-australia-2012-2016.html