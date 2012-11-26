Computed Radiography and Digital Radiography Market in Europe 2011-2015 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Computed Radiography and Digital Radiography market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 2.9 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the aging population. The Computed Radiography and Digital Radiography market in Europe has also been witnessing the increasing use of computed radiography in mammography. However, the intense competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Computed Radiography and Digital Radiography Market in Europe 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Europe region; it also covers the Computed Radiography and Digital Radiography market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Carestream Health Inc., Agfa HealthCare NV, Philips Healthcare Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corp., and Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are iCR Co. and Radlink Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:



http://www.reportstack.com/product/90644/computed-radiography-and-digital-radiography-market-in-europe-2011-2015.html