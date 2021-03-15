New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The Global Computed Tomography Imaging Market is expected to reach USD 9.13 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which is expected to increase fivefold since 1950. Forecasts from the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations (UN), and the EU commission all indicate aging as a significant challenge for society, which demands concentrated efforts to meet the requirements of the elderly. Heart disease, cancer, and stroke have been the primary chronic conditions that have had the highest impact on the geriatric population, particularly in high-income countries. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diseases in the growing geriatric population is likely to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.



Top Players Covered in the Report Include:

Canon Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Koning Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Corporation Limited, Siemens Healthineers, Hitachi Healthcare Systems, Neurologica Corporation, Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co., and Koninklijke Philips NV, among others.



Increasing awareness to diagnose disease at an early stage is likely to boost the market demand. Detection of diseases such as cancer at an early stage significantly increases the chances for survival. Creating awareness to encourage early diagnosis and screening are the crucial steps responsible for early detection diseases, including cardiovascular and musculoskeletal, among others. Identifying likely warning symptoms of diseases and taking rapid measures is necessary for early diagnosis. Greater awareness of probable symptoms of diseases amongst physicians, nurses, and other healthcare providers, in addition to the general public, would positively impact the recovery rate and hence would be instrumental in increasing the market demand.



Further key findings from the report suggest

By technology, high-end slice technology contributed to the largest market share in 2018. High-end slice technology such as 256 or 320 slice systems provide superior image quality and results in better diagnoses.

By application, oncology dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 5.4% in the forecast period. Cancer is the second foremost cause of death worldwide and accounts for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Detection of cancer at an early stage significantly increases the chances for survival. Creating awareness to encourage early diagnosis and screening are the crucial steps responsible for early detection of cancer.

By end-user, ambulatory imaging centers are expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.5% in the period 2019-2027.

North America contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to have a CAGR of 5.3% in the period 2019-2027. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare facilities, and the presence of leading market players in the region.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global computed tomography imaging market on the basis of technology, application, end-users, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Low-End Slice Technology

Mid-End Slice Technology

High-End Slice Technology



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Musculoskeletal

Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Contract Research Organizations

Ambulatory Imaging Centers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA



Key Highlights of the report:

The report provides an extensive evaluation of the global Computed Tomography Imaging market including the recent trends and emerging trends of the industry.

A thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market to offer an accurate insight of the industry to assist the readers and investor capitalize on the current and emerging opportunities of the market.

Extensive analysis of the product portfolio, application spectrum, and end-users to provide in-depth understanding to the readers.

Thorough profiling of the leading players of the industry and their expansion strategies.

SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Comprehensive study of recent developments in the market such as product launches, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships among others.



In conclusion, the report is constructed through a thorough primary and secondary research with the insightful data of the market validated from the industry experts and professionals. The study is an extensive document of the key aspects of the markets including trends, segmentation, growth prospects, opportunities, challenges, and competitive analysis. It also strives to offer the key players and novice companies key-pointers to strengthen their presence in the global market.



Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Computed Tomography Imaging Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Computed Tomography Imaging Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing occurrence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.2. Advancement in technology

4.2.2.3. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.4. Increasing awareness about early disease diagnosis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive systems

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Computed Tomography Imaging Market By Technology Insights & Trends



Continued…..



