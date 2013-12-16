Computed Tomography Market (CT Market) Is Expected to Reach USD 5.6 Billion Globally in 2017 : Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- According to a new market research report published by Transparency Market Research "Computed Tomography (CT) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share & Forecast (2010 - 2017)", global CT market was worth USD 4.3 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 5.6 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2011 to 2017.



The high end slice CT segment is expected to be the largest segment at USD 3.1 billion in 2017. In the overall global CT market, American region is expected to maintain its lead position till 2017 with 37.4% of the global CT market revenue share in 2017 followed by Asia.



Browse the full report at with TOC: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/computed-tomography-market.html



The overall CT market is segmented into high end slice, mid end slice, and low end slice CT. The key growth drivers of CT market include continuous increase in aging population and rise in number of patients with chronic diseases. Developing economies are also supporting healthy growth of CT market due to increasing disposable income as well as increase in healthcare spending. Moreover, reducing cost and improved accuracy of diagnosis has further escalated the demand for diagnostic imaging equipment.



The high end slice CT is expected to be the largest segment with a market share of 55.9% in 2017. American region has the largest share in high end slice CT market on account of technological developments in CT as well as increase in health conscious aging population. Europe is the second largest shareholder in CT market; however the growth rate in Asia is high on account of emerging healthcare centers and rise in awareness among people regarding early diagnosis of diseases.



This report is an effort to identify factors, which will be the driving force behind the Computed Tomography (CT) market and its sub-markets over the next six years. The report provides extensive analysis of the Computed Tomography (CT) industry, current market trends for better understanding of the Computed Tomography (CT) market. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the global Computed Tomography Market on the basis of:



Types

- High End Slice CT

- Mid End Slice CT

- Low End Slice CT



Geographies

- Americas

- Europe

- Asia

- RoW



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