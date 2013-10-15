Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Computed Tomography Systems Market to 2019 - Lower Radiation Dose and Improved Workflow in Advanced CT Systems to Increase Adoption Rates market report to its offering
Computed Tomography Systems Market to 2019 – Lower Radiation Dose and Improved Workflow in Advanced CT Systems to Increase Adoption Rates” looks at the market, competitive landscape, and trends for three computed tomography systems segments: high slice computed tomography systems, mid slice computed tomography systems and low slice computed tomography systems. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these segments and analyzes the market dynamics. It also reviews the competitive landscape and the details of important M&A deals. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.
Scope
Key geographies of the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil
Information on market size for three computed tomography systems segments: high slice computed tomography systems, mid slice computed tomography systems and low slice computed tomography systems.
Annualized market revenue data forecast to 2019 and company share data for 2012
Qualitative analysis of key trends in the computed tomography systems market
Information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading technologies
Reasons to Buy
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Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the global computed tomography systems market and the factors shaping it
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